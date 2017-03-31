Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Assessing Agile Architecture
By Tudor Gîrba
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 2 hours 18 minutes

Assessment is a pervasive activity that can be approached uniformly. Humane assessment offers just such a concrete approach, rooted in the idea of engineers crafting custom tools to capture the specifics of the system at hand—and using these tools for effective decision making.

In this video, we dive deeper into the nature of tools and how they affect the way we work. We show how the same skills and techniques that were described in Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams are also applicable to a broader range of problems, and we introduce humane assessment as a systematic method for software assessment. The theoretical parts are exemplified with concrete case studies.

