Assessing Agile Architecture

Assessment is a pervasive activity that can be approached uniformly. Humane assessment offers just such a concrete approach, rooted in the idea of engineers crafting custom tools to capture the specifics of the system at hand—and using these tools for effective decision making.
In this video, we dive deeper into the nature of tools and how they affect the way we work. We show how the same skills and techniques that were described in Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams are also applicable to a broader range of problems, and we introduce humane assessment as a systematic method for software assessment. The theoretical parts are exemplified with concrete case studies.
Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern.