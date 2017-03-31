Larger Cover Assessing Agile Architecture By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 2 hours 18 minutes Assessment is a pervasive activity that can be approached uniformly. Humane assessment offers just such a concrete approach, rooted in the idea of engineers crafting custom tools to capture the specifics of the system at hand—and using these tools for effective decision making. In this video, we dive deeper into the nature of tools and how they affect the way we work. We show how the same skills and techniques that were described in Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams are also applicable to a broader range of problems, and we introduce humane assessment as a systematic method for software assessment. The theoretical parts are exemplified with concrete case studies. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Assessing Agile Architecture: Context and Outlook 01m 28s Software Development Tools Matter 13m 15s Searching for Relevant XML Parts: An Exploration Demo 07m 41s Extracting Code Snippets from Documentation: An Exploration Demo 07m 24s Steering Agile Architecture through the Humane Assessment Method 05m 28s Processes for Steering Agile Architecture: Daily Assessment, Strategic Assessment, and Spike Assessment 13m 59s Debugging a Cache Problem: A Spike Assessment Case Study for Agile Architecture 08m 24s Debugging a Copying Problem: A Spike Assessment Case Study 06m 15s Assessing the Impact of A Rewrite: A Strategic Assessment Case Study 10m 15s Understanding Custom Configurations: A Strategic Assessment Case Study 05m 32s Tooling for Assessing Agile Architecture 16m 17s Evaluating the Splitting of An Angular 1 Client into Microservices: A Tooling Buildup Case Study for Agile Architecture 10m 38s Estimating a model change: A Tooling Buildup Case Study for Agile Architecture 11m 07s Dealing with a proprietary language: A Tooling Buildup Case Study for Agile Architecture 14m 35s Assessing Agile Architecture: A Summary 06m 16s Title: Assessing Agile Architecture By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 18 minutes Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern. View Tudor Gîrba's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Video: $39.99 (Streaming, Downloadable) This item is not available.