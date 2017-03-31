Larger Cover Exposing Agile Architecture By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 2 hours 6 minutes Tools are essential for software development—and they have to be customizable. To learn how to judge analysis tools, we take a closer look at what such tools are made of. We pay detailed attention to visualization techniques and tools, and we show how they can make a difference when thinking about agile architecture. In these segments, we take a look at the inner workings of analysis tools, and we pay specific attention to software visualization. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Exposing Agile Architecture: An Outlook 00m 25s The Anatomy of Analysis Tools 27m 02s Basic Visualization Principles 20m 53s Software Visualization 36m 19s Evaluating a Refactoring Path: A Visualizing Agile Architecture Case Study 07m 42s Communicating Activity: Visualizing Agile Architecture Case Studies 08m 55s Recovering a Mapping: A Visualizing Agile Architecture Case Study 05m 09s Evaluating the Cause of A Peak Problem: A Visualization Case Study for Agile Architecture 06m 17s Software Visualization As A Transformation: Demo 05m 44s Software Visualization As An Opportunity: Demo 04m 59s Visual tools for software development 00m 00s Exposing Agile Architecture: A Summary 03m 27s Title: Exposing Agile Architecture By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 6 minutes Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern. View Tudor Gîrba's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews