C# 7.0 Pocket Reference
Instant Help for C# 7.0 Programmers
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2017
Pages: 240
When you need answers for programming with C# 7.0, this tightly focused reference tells you exactly what you need to know—without long introductions or bloated examples. Easy-to-browse and ideal as a quick reference, this guide will help experienced C#, Java, and C++ programmers get up to speed with the latest version of the C# language.
All programs and code snippets in this book are available as interactive samples in LINQPad. You can edit these samples and instantly see the results without needing to set up projects in Visual Studio. Written by the authors of C# 7.0 in a Nutshell, this pocket reference covers C# 7.0 without skimping on detail, including:
- All of C#’s fundamentals
- Features new to C# 7.0, including tuples, pattern matching, and deconstructors
- Advanced topics: operator overloading, type constraints, iterators, nullable types, operator lifting, lambda expressions, and closures
- LINQ: sequences, lazy execution, standard query operators, and query expressions
- Unsafe code and pointers, custom attributes, preprocessor directives, and XML documentation