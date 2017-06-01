Web Development with Node and Express, 2nd Edition
Leveraging the JavaScript Stack
Learn how to build dynamic web applications with Express, a key component of the Node/JavaScript development stack. In the second edition of this hands-on guide, author Ethan Brown teaches you Express fundamentals through the development of a fictional application that exposes a public website and a RESTful API. You’ll learn web architecture best practices to help you build single-page, multi-page, and hybrid web apps with Express.
With single page apps (SPAs) emerging as the dominant web architecture, this updated edition focuses on ways to provide API services with Express. You’ll learn how Express strikes a balance between a robust framework and no framework at all, allowing you a free hand in your architecture choices. Frontend and backend engineers familiar with JavaScript will discover new ways of looking at web development.