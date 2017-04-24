Larger Cover Introduction to C++ Templates Mastering the Foundations of Modern C++ Programming Techniques By Julian Templeman Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 27 minutes Templates are a fundamental feature of modern C++ programming. Designed for the beginner to intermediate level C++ programmer, this course explains why templates are important and how to use them. Expert programmer, Julian Templeman, starts with a description of the concept behind templates and shows you how they solve the problem of writing functions and classes that differ only in their parameter types.



He then demonstrates how you use template functions to create functions that will work with a variety of parameter types and how to use them in code. Then, he shows you how to create and use template classes, parameterized types that are commonly used for containers such as vector and list. The course finishes off with a discussion of how the compiler processes templates and what this means in terms of how code is compiled and linked. Explore the importance and role of templates in C++ programming

Understand how to create and use function and class templates

Gain the ability to create highly efficient type-safe code

Julian Templeman runs the London UK based consulting company Templeman Consulting. He has worked in software development for 40 years, written code in over 20 languages, and has worked with C++ for over 20 years. A professional consultant, trainer, and writer, Julian has authored multiple programming books and videos, including the O'Reilly title "Practical Scala for Java Developers". Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 01m 20s About The Author 00m 33s Introduction To C++ Templates What Are Templates? 07m 38s References 01m 29s Simple Function Templates 05m 35s How Templates Work 02m 17s Exercise 00m 29s Defining A Template Class 03m 36s Defining Template Class Members 01m 37s Using The Template Class 01m 30s Exercise 00m 27s Conclusion Conclusion 00m 50s Title: Introduction to C++ Templates By: Julian Templeman Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

