Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure - Exam 70-764 Certification Training
Prepare for the Microsoft 70-764 Exam and Work Towards Your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration Certification
By Mark Long
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Run time: 9 hours 12 minutes
Microsoft's SQL Server platform is one of the top three relational database products in the world's enterprise marketplace, which means that those with SQL Server skills are in high demand everywhere. This course is designed for those who want to become a SQL Server administrator.
The course prepares you to take Microsoft exam 70-764, the first of two tests you must pass in order to earn the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA): SQL 2016 Database Administration certification. Passing the 70-764 exam indicates to the world that you have what it takes to administer the SQL database infrastructure.
Learn about the topics that will be covered on Microsoft exam 70-764
Get closer to earning the MCSA SQL 2016 Database Administration certification
Understand the structure and implementation of SQL Server security
Discover how encryption is utilized and implemented in SQL Server 2016
Learn how to manage indexes on the SQL Server platform
See how data backups and restorations happen on the SQL Server 2016 platform
Survey the tools used to monitor and tune SQL Server performance
Mark Long is a long term contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. Mark holds many certifications including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT; and as the head of his own consulting company, he solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies.