Administering a SQL Database Infrastructure - Exam 70-764 Certification Training

Microsoft's SQL Server platform is one of the top three relational database products in the world's enterprise marketplace, which means that those with SQL Server skills are in high demand everywhere. This course is designed for those who want to become a SQL Server administrator.



The course prepares you to take Microsoft exam 70-764, the first of two tests you must pass in order to earn the Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA): SQL 2016 Database Administration certification. Passing the 70-764 exam indicates to the world that you have what it takes to administer the SQL database infrastructure.

Learn about the topics that will be covered on Microsoft exam 70-764

Get closer to earning the MCSA SQL 2016 Database Administration certification

Understand the structure and implementation of SQL Server security

Discover how encryption is utilized and implemented in SQL Server 2016

Learn how to manage indexes on the SQL Server platform

See how data backups and restorations happen on the SQL Server 2016 platform

Survey the tools used to monitor and tune SQL Server performance

Mark Long is a long term contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. Mark holds many certifications including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT; and as the head of his own consulting company, he solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies.