Create an Azure SQL Data Warehouse in Minutes
Learn to Create, Load, and Scale a Data Warehouse, with Supporting Databases and Tables
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 1 hours 22 minutes
Microsoft's Azure SQL Data Warehouse is a massively parallel processing (MPP) distributed database system that integrates across the Cortana Intelligence Suite platform. In this video, you'll learn about MPP, how to create a data warehouse instance in minutes, and how to establish supporting databases and tables. You’ll explore Azure SQL data warehouse's underlying architecture and learn how to adapt your data warehouse designs and loading strategies to take advantage of the scale that is available. The video includes a working case study that demonstrates the creation and loading of a data warehouse from start to finish. You’ll also learn how to utilize key features of Azure SQL DW and discover how to load, import, and export data using various methods.
- Understand the concept of MPP—massively parallel processing
- Explore the underlying architecture of the Azure SQL data warehouse
- Learn how to create and populate an Azure SQL data warehouse instance
- Learn how to create the supporting databases and tables
- Discover ways to leverage the performance of Azure SQL Data Warehouse at scale
Chris Testa-O'Neill works with the Cortana Intelligence Suite (CIS) and Microsoft R Server product lines as part of Microsoft's Analytics and Data Science team. A long term contributor to SQL Bits, Chris was a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional for six years and has authored a wide range of Microsoft Learning Experience courses since 2007.