Table of Contents

Introduction to Using Azure SQL Data Warehouse for Big Data Solutions

01m 6s

Understanding SQL Data Warehouse as part of the Cortana Intelligence Suite

01m 11s

Introducing the SQL Data Warehouse and Architecture

04m 59s

Scale and Compute: Creating a SQL DW Instance

11m 22s

Utilizing 'Pause' and 'Resume' functions with Azure SQL Data Warehouse

06m 3s

SQL DW databases versus On-premise Databases

09m 3s

Working with Tables to Maximize Performance with Azure SQL Data Warehouse

06m 55s

Loading Data into SQL Data Warehouse

06m 35s

Using PolyBase

20m 47s

Importing and Exporting Data Using Azure SQL Data Warehouse

13m 24s

Final Thoughts on Using Azure SQL Data Warehouse for Big Data

01m 15s