Introduction to Using Azure Data Factory for Information Management 02m 1s

Understanding the Azure Data Factory (ADF) as part of the Cortana Intelligence Suite 01m 39s

Introducing the Azure Data Factory and Its logical flow 05m 49s

Create an Azure Data Factory Instance 08m 38s

Understanding the Azure Data Factory Process 13m 29s

Understanding Linked Services Using Azure Data Factory 05m 7s

How to Define Datasets and Timeslices Using Azure Data Factory 07m 7s

Activities to Transform or Analyze Data using Azure Data Factory 16m 27s

Creating Linked Services and Datasets Using Azure Data Factory 14m 36s