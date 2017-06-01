Information Management Using Azure Data Factory
Automate Data Transfer to Run Pipelines at Scale
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 1 hours 16 minutes
Azure Data Factory (ADF) is a component of Microsoft's Cortana Intelligence Suite. It is a cloud-based data movement service that allows you to prepare, analyze, publish, and monitor your data, and run pipelines on a specified schedule. In this video, you’ll learn how to utilize all elements of the ADF to help you manage data at scale in the cloud and on premises. We’ll cover how to set up your environment to transfer data between your on-premise server, the Azure data store, and your Azure Machine Learning models, and how to use visualizations that indicate the lineage and dependencies between your data pipelines. You’ll also learn how to set up monitoring alerts so you can identify issues easily and quickly.
- Understand how the ADF fits within the overall Cortana Intelligence Suite
- Discover how the ADF is used to load and manage data
- Learn to utilize visualizations that indicate lineage and dependencies between data pipelines
- Discover how to set up monitoring alerts to identify pinpoint issues in the pipeline
- Learn to create an ADF instance and load data into a SQL data warehouse using ADF
- Explore methods for loading data into a machine learning model
- Learn to create datasets, data pipelines, and linked services using ADF
Chris Testa-O'Neill works with the Cortana Intelligence Suite (CIS) and Microsoft R Server product lines as part of Microsoft's Analytics and Data Science team. A long term contributor to SQL Bits, Chris was a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional for six years and has authored a wide range of Microsoft Learning Experience courses since 2007.