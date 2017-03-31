Learning Microsoft Azure

A comprehensive guide to putting the fundamentals of Azure Services into action

This step-by-step, practical demo is based on various Microsoft Azure fundamentals

Explore Azure solutions to daily challenges faced in the cloud

Secure the confidential data and applications by leveraging Azure Active Directory

Azure is a computing and services platform hosted in data centers that is managed or supported by Microsoft. It includes many features with corresponding services that can be used individually or together.

With insights into choosing, planning, deploying, and maintaining Microsoft Azure Services, explained through practical examples, this video course will transform you from a complete beginner to an intermediate level Azure professional ready to take on everyday challenges faced on the cloud.

This comprehensive tutorial will get you well versed with the fundamental services of Azure and how you can leverage these services for your organization. You will start with a brief introduction to cloud computing with Azure and then dive into the fundamental steps such as exploring the Azure portal and managing the Azure platform.

You will learn to implement the Azure Virtual Machine, and work with Resource Manager. After that, you will explore the Azure SQL Server Database, followed by seeing how to deploy, configure, and manage Azure Web Apps that connect you to the cloud. You will learn to use Azure PaaS, Machine Learning, and Database Solutions, as well as monitoring and diagnosing Azure insights before finally diving into disaster recovery.