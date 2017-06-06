Introduction to Cognitive Computing with IBM Watson Services

Data scientist and entrepreneur, Matt Coatney, provides a hype free overview of IBM Watson in this course covering Watson's technology and key machine learning capabilities. You'll learn how to access Watson's key services, how to converse with Watson, and how to extract structure and meaning from content using Watson's natural language processing (NLP) functions.



Coatney offers real life use cases and code samples to provide business executives and software developers with the tools they need to bring cognitive computing into their applications. As a result of this course, strategic decision makers and technologists will know how to integrate IBM Watson into their own particular industries and businesses. Learn about IBM Watson; its current capabilities, and its future

Discover the basics of using the IBM Bluemix cloud platform and the IBM Watson API

Gain experience conversing with IBM Watson by using it to build a chatbot

Pick up techniques for extracting insights from speech and text with IBM Watson

Expand your understanding of NLP, deep learning, machine learning, and AI

Explore the possibilities of using IBM Watson in your industry and business Matt Coatney is a data scientist, TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, business advisor, and author who has championed the fields of machine learning and AI for more than 20 years. Matt works as the VP of Services for Exaptive, where he focuses on bringing advanced technologies to market in the fields of AI and analytics. He holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from Ohio State University.