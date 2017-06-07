Larger Cover Mining the Social Web - Facebook Learn how to Explore and Analyze Facebook Data with Python and Facebook's Graph API By Mikhail Klassen Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2017 Run time: 34 minutes Are you interested in exploring the data generated by Facebook's over 1.28 billion daily active users? Do you have some basic experience working with Python? If so, this course is for you.



You'll explore Facebook's social graph and learn how it structures data; as well as discover how to use Python and Facebook's Graph API to connect to and query the social graph for page and user data, and pick up some experience manipulating and visualizing Facebook data using the powerful Python libraries, pandas and matplotlib. The course is taught by data scientist Mikhail Klassen and is based on content from Matthew Russell's book, "Mining the Social Web" (O'Reilly Media). Explore the Facebook social graph and discover how it structures data

Learn how to query Facebook data with Python and Facebook's Graph API

Pick up techniques for comparing the popularity of Facebook pages

Discover how to measure audience engagement with content for brand analysis

Learn how to manipulate and visualize Facebook data After completing his PhD in astrophysics, Mikhail Klassen transitioned to data science and refined his expertise in data mining, data analysis, and machine learning. He's now the Chief Data Scientist for Paladin:Paradigm Knowledge Solutions in Montreal, where he combines data mining and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized training for the aerospace industry. After completing his PhD in astrophysics, Mikhail Klassen transitioned to data science and refined his expertise in data mining, data analysis, and machine learning. He's now the Chief Data Scientist for Paladin:Paradigm Knowledge Solutions in Montreal, where he combines data mining and artificial intelligence to deliver personalized training for the aerospace industry. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Mining The Social Web - Facebook Welcome To The Course 02m 22s About The Author 00m 52s Why Mine Facebook? 01m 48s Getting Your Access Token 03m 14s The Social Graph 02m 49s Analyzing Social Graph Connections 05m 06s Analyzing Facebook Audience Engagement 05m 51s Visualizing And Comparing Audience Engagement - Part 1 06m 10s Visualizing And Comparing Audience Engagement - Part 2 04m 14s Conclusion 02m 11s Title: Mining the Social Web - Facebook By: Mikhail Klassen Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 34 minutes Table of Contents Product Details Recommended for You Customer Reviews