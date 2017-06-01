Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Introduction to PyTorch

00m 32s

Introduction to Deep Learning

06m 6s

What is PyTorch?

03m 52s

PyTorch Operations

07m 59s

Setting up a Classification Problem

06m 33s

Data Representation and Structure: Math

04m 58s

Data Representation and Structure: Code

03m 2s

Math behind Feed Forward Networks

07m 16s

Training a Neural Network for Classification: Softmax

05m 39s

Training a Neural Network for Classification: Cross-Entropy

06m 24s

Training a Neural Network for Classification: Back-Propagation

10m 24s

Creating Custom PyTorch Components

13m 9s

Proper Training Procedure for Neural Networks

10m 19s

PyTorch Basics Wrap Up

00m 42s