Image Analysis and Text Classification using CNNs in PyTorch
Learn to Build Powerful Image and Document Classifiers in Minutes
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2018
Duration: 0 hours 54 minutes
This video teaches you how to build a powerful image classifier in just minutes using convolutional neural networks and PyTorch. It reviews the fundamental concepts of convolution and image analysis; shows you how to create a simple convolutional neural network (CNN) with PyTorch; and demonstrates how using transfer learning with a deep CNN to train on image datasets can generate state-of-the-art performance. The course is designed for the software engineer looking to get started with deep learning and for the AI researcher with TensorFlow or Theano experience who wants a smooth transition into PyTorch. Prerequisites include an understanding of algebra, basic calculus, and basic Python skills. Learners should download and install PyTorch before starting class.
- Learn how to build a powerful image classifier in minutes using PyTorch
- Explore the basics of convolution and how to apply them to image recognition tasks
- Learn how to do transfer learning in conjunction with powerful pretrained models
- Gain experience using powerful deep learning models for image recognition tasks
Goku Mohandas is an AI researcher in Silicon Valley. Goku's experience includes working in the intersection of AI and biotechnology for the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. He holds an MS in Machine Learning from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Alfredo Canziani has a PhD in Artificial Intelligence from Purdue University, where he serves as a Principal Lecturer in AI and deep learning. Both men are deeply committed to the democratization of AI with a focus on interpretability and transparency.