Building Web Apps with WordPress, 2nd Edition
WordPress as an Application Framework
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 400
WordPress is much more than a blogging platform. As this practical guide clearly demonstrates, you can use WordPress to build web apps of any type—not mere content sites, but full-blown apps for specific tasks. If you have PHP experience with a smattering of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you’ll learn how to use WordPress plugins and themes to develop fast, scalable, and secure web apps, native mobile apps, web services, and even a network of multiple WordPress sites.
The authors use examples from their recently released SchoolPress app to explain concepts and techniques throughout the book. All code examples are available on GitHub.
- Compare WordPress with traditional app development frameworks
- Use themes for views, and plugins for backend functionality
- Get suggestions for choosing WordPress plugins—or build your own
- Manage user accounts and roles, and access user data
- Build asynchronous behaviors in your app with jQuery
- Develop native apps for iOS and Android, using wrappers
- Incorporate PHP libraries, external APIs, and web service plugins
- Collect payments through ecommerce and membership plugins
- Use techniques to speed up and scale your WordPress app