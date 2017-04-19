Delphi Solutions - Part 2

Daniele Teti is a software architect, trainer, and consultant with over 20 years of professional experience. He writes code in a number of languages but his preferred language for compiled native software is Object Pascal.
Daniele is an Embarcadero MVP and is a well-known Delphi and programming expert in the developers' community. He's the main developer and drives the development of some Delphi open source projects (DelphiMVCFramework, LoggerPro, DORM—"The Delphi ORM", Delphi Redis Client, Delphi STOMP Client, and more).
After writing some articles for the most important programming magazines in Italy and a number of online publications, Daniele started to write books. His Delphi Cookbook, published in late 2014, has been a bestseller. Daniele wrote his first program when he was 11 years old, and since then happily continues to write software almost every day.
Apart from Delphi, he's a huge fan of design patterns, open source, distributed architectures, RESTful architectures, and Android OS. Daniele has been the project manager for a lot of big projects in Italy and in Europe, for private companies and public institutions. When is not busy writing software or writing about programming (for a job or for a hobby), he like to play guitar, write songs, and do voluntary activities.
Currently, he is the CEO of BIT Time Professionals, an Italian company specializing in high-level consultancy, training, and development. The company specializes in high-performance software, web and mobile solutions, and distributed architecture. Bit Time Professionals is also an Italian leader in indoor proximity solutions using beacon technology, where it provides solutions for museums, supermarkets, art galleries, fairs, and events in general.
Daniele acts as a consultant and teacher for many Italian and European companies, so he very often travels around the world. Daniele is the technical director for the ITDevCon conference, the biggest European Delphi conference (www.itdevcon.it). He's also an international speaker at technical conferences.
Daniele lives in Rome, Italy, with his beloved wife Debora and their little boy Mattia.