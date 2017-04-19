Delphi Solutions - Part 2

Over 30 examples to help you master the power of Delphi for cross-platform and mobile development on multiple platforms

Get to grips with Delphi to build and deploy various cross-platform applications

Design, develop, and deploy real-world applications by implementing a single source codebase

This swift guide will increase your productivity in developing applications with Delphi

Delphi is a cross-platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE) that supports rapid application development for Microsoft Windows, Apple Mac OS X, Google Android, and Apple iOS. It helps you to concentrate on the real business and save yourself the pain of wandering amid GUI widget details or having to tackle inter-platform incompatibilities.

This course will build on from Part 1, covering topics such as multithreading, using the parallel programming library, and putting Delphi on a server. We’ll also take a look at the new feature of the WebBroker Apache modules and then ride the mobile revolution with FireMonkey. By the end of the course, you will be able to develop and deploy cross-platform applications using Delphi.