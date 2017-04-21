React Native Recipes - Volume 2

Take your React Native application development to the next leve by leveraging the native layer and getting our app into production

About This Video

Build rich and engaging user experiences in React Native while maintaining peak application performance

Leverage the best of iOS and Android for React Native development while maximizing code reuse and cohesion

Implement architecture patterns in your React Native application to support efficient data access, routing, and testing

In Detail

React has taken the web development world by storm, and it is only natural that its unique architecture and third-party support ecosystem should be applied to native application development. Using JavaScript, you can build a truly native application that renders native UI components and accesses native device functionality. This video will take you from the basics of React Native development all the way through to some more advanced components.

This video covers topics in React Native ranging from adding basic UI components to successfully deploying for multiple target platforms. The video follows a top-down approach beginning with building rich user interfaces. These UIs will be created with both built-in and custom components that you will create, style, and animate. You will then learn about different strategies for working with data, including leveraging the popular Redux library and optimizing the performance of the application. Then, you will step further into exposing native device functionality. Finally, we will discuss how to put your application into production and maintain its reliability.