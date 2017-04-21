Take your React Native application development to the next leve by leveraging the native layer and getting our app into production
Build rich and engaging user experiences in React Native while maintaining peak application performance
Leverage the best of iOS and Android for React Native development while maximizing code reuse and cohesion
Implement architecture patterns in your React Native application to support efficient data access, routing, and testing
React has taken the web development world by storm, and it is only natural that its unique architecture and third-party support ecosystem should be applied to native application development. Using JavaScript, you can build a truly native application that renders native UI components and accesses native device functionality. This video will take you from the basics of React Native development all the way through to some more advanced components.
This video covers topics in React Native ranging from adding basic UI components to successfully deploying for multiple target platforms. The video follows a top-down approach beginning with building rich user interfaces. These UIs will be created with both built-in and custom components that you will create, style, and animate. You will then learn about different strategies for working with data, including leveraging the popular Redux library and optimizing the performance of the application. Then, you will step further into exposing native device functionality. Finally, we will discuss how to put your application into production and maintain its reliability.
React Native Recipes - Volume 2
Crysfel Villa, Stan Bershadskiy
Packt Publishing
Video
April 2017
1 hour 57 minutes
Crysfel Villa
Crysfel Villa is a senior software engineer at Modus Create. He's a passionate JavaScript coder and an accomplished software developer with over 10 years' experience in technical training, consulting, and systems analysis. Crysfel loves to write about emerging technologies and he has deployed several apps to the Apple Store using React Native. He currently lives in NY and can be found attending tech meetups throughout the city. You can follow him on Twitter at @crysfel.
Stan Bershadskiy
Stan Bershadskiy is an architect at Modus Create and holds a Master's in Computer Science from NYIT. While doing full-stack development, he found working on the frontend most enjoyable because of the speed with which one can develop and switch focus towards JavaScript. Stan likes to involve himself in anything JavaScript-related, particularly around building rich applications for the desktop, web, and mobile. He is located in New York City and can be found co-organizing NYC.JS meetups. More recently, he has focused on promoting React Native by presenting at conferences and publishing blog posts. You can follow him on Twitter at @stan229.