Getting started with SELinux System Administration

Sven Vermeulen is a long-term contributor to various free software projects and the author of various online guides and resources. He got his first taste of free software in 1997 and never looked back. In 2003, he joined the ranks of the Gentoo Linux project as a documentation developer and has since worked in several roles, including Gentoo Foundation trustee, council member, project lead for various documentation initiatives, and (his current role) project lead for Gentoo Hardened SELinux integration and the system integrity project.
During this time, Sven gained expertise in several technologies, ranging from OS-level knowledge to application servers. He used his interest in security to guide his projects further in the areas of security guides using SCAP languages, mandatory access controls through SELinux, authentication with PAM, (application) firewalling, and more.
Within SELinux, Sven contributed several policies to the Reference Policy project, and he is an active participant in policy development and user space development projects.
In his daily job, Sven is an IT architect in a European financial institution as well as a self-employed solution engineer and consultant. The secure implementation of infrastructures (and the surrounding architectural integration) is, of course, an important part of this. Prior to this, he graduated with an MSc in computer engineering from Ghent University and MSc in ICT enterprise architecture from http://inno.com/, and he worked as a web application infrastructure engineer.
Sven is the main author of the Gentoo Handbook, which covers the installation and configuration of Gentoo Linux on several architectures. He also authored the Linux Sea online publication (a basic introduction to Linux for novice system administrators) and SELinux System Administration and SELinux Cookbook for Packt Publishing.