Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Getting started with SELinux System Administration
By Sven Vermeulen
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 3 hours 20 minutes

Ward off traditional security permissions and effectively secure your Linux systems with SELinux

About This Video

  • Leverage SELinux to improve the secure state of your Linux system
  • A clear approach to adopting SELinux within your organization
  • Essential skills and techniques to help further your system administration career

In Detail

Do you have the crucial job of protecting your private and company systems from malicious attacks and undefined application behavior? Are you looking to secure your Linux systems with improved access controls? Look no further, intrepid administrator! This course will show you how to enhance your system's secure state across Linux distributions, helping you keep application vulnerabilities at bay. This video course covers the core SELinux concepts and shows you how to leverage SELinux to improve the protection measures of a Linux system. You will learn the SELinux fundamentals and all of SELinux's configuration handles including conditional policies, constraints, policy types, and audit capabilities. These topics are paired with genuine examples of situations and issues you will probably come across as an administrator.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
 