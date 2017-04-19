Larger Cover Getting started with SELinux System Administration By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 3 hours 20 minutes Ward off traditional security permissions and effectively secure your Linux systems with SELinux About This Video Leverage SELinux to improve the secure state of your Linux system

A clear approach to adopting SELinux within your organization

Essential skills and techniques to help further your system administration career In Detail Do you have the crucial job of protecting your private and company systems from malicious attacks and undefined application behavior? Are you looking to secure your Linux systems with improved access controls? Look no further, intrepid administrator! This course will show you how to enhance your system's secure state across Linux distributions, helping you keep application vulnerabilities at bay. This video course covers the core SELinux concepts and shows you how to leverage SELinux to improve the protection measures of a Linux system. You will learn the SELinux fundamentals and all of SELinux's configuration handles including conditional policies, constraints, policy types, and audit capabilities. These topics are paired with genuine examples of situations and issues you will probably come across as an administrator. Fundamental SELinux Concepts The Course Overview 03m 51s Providing More Security to Linux 12m 37s Labeling All Resources and Objects 14m 08s Defining and Distributing Policies 08m 07s Distinguishing Between Policies 07m 30s Understanding SELinux Decisions and Logging Switching SELinux On and Off 13m 08s SELinux Logging and Auditing 12m 30s Other SELinux-Related Event Types 07m 19s Getting Help with Denials 06m 20s Managing User Logins User-Oriented SELinux Contexts 06m 41s SELinux Users and Roles 13m 44s Handling SELinux Roles 09m 45s SELinux and PAM 05m 11s Process Domains and File-Level Access Controls About SELinux file Contexts 05m 21s Keeping or Ignoring Contexts 13m 16s SELinux File Context Expressions 10m 30s Modifying File Contexts 04m 44s The Context of a Process 06m 30s Limiting the Scope of Transitions 02m 03s Types, Permissions, and Constraints 06m 40s Controlling Network Communications From IPC to TCP and UDP Sockets 09m 49s Linux netfilter and SECMARK Support 05m 56s Labeled Networking 07m 20s Using Netlabel/CIPSO 07m 25s Title: Getting started with SELinux System Administration By: Sven Vermeulen Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 3 hours 20 minutes Sven Vermeulen Sven Vermeulen is a long-term contributor to various free software projects and the author of various online guides and resources. He got his first taste of free software in 1997 and never looked back. In 2003, he joined the ranks of the Gentoo Linux project as a documentation developer and has since worked in several roles, including Gentoo Foundation trustee, council member, project lead for various documentation initiatives, and (his current role) project lead for Gentoo Hardened SELinux integration and the system integrity project. During this time, Sven gained expertise in several technologies, ranging from OS-level knowledge to application servers. He used his interest in security to guide his projects further in the areas of security guides using SCAP languages, mandatory access controls through SELinux, authentication with PAM, (application) firewalling, and more. Within SELinux, Sven contributed several policies to the Reference Policy project, and he is an active participant in policy development and user space development projects. In his daily job, Sven is an IT architect in a European financial institution as well as a self-employed solution engineer and consultant. The secure implementation of infrastructures (and the surrounding architectural integration) is, of course, an important part of this. Prior to this, he graduated with an MSc in computer engineering from Ghent University and MSc in ICT enterprise architecture from http://inno.com/, and he worked as a web application infrastructure engineer. Sven is the main author of the Gentoo Handbook, which covers the installation and configuration of Gentoo Linux on several architectures. He also authored the Linux Sea online publication (a basic introduction to Linux for novice system administrators) and SELinux System Administration and SELinux Cookbook for Packt Publishing.