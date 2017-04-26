Getting Started with Odoo 10

Configure, manage, and customize Odoo to build professional-level business applications
About This Video
Build an Odoo module and integrate it with other platforms through this practical guide
This video is the perfect companion to help you customize your Odoo installations for your enterprise requirements
Use project management along with analytics to ensure better reporting
In Detail
Odoo is a comprehensive set of open-source enterprise management applications. Now with Odoo 10, you have access to a powerful website builder, integrated e-commerce features, and a fast-growing community to help transform and modernize your business.
We will start with how to set up Odoo online and on your own server. You’ll then configure the basic company settings required to quickly get your first Odoo system up and running. Later, you’ll explore Customer Relationship Management in Odoo and see its importance in today's modern business environment.
Next, we'll deep dive into a purchasing application with Odoo and you'll learn some of the primary functionalities of ERP systems for manufacturing operations. Then you'll use analytic accounting to provide better reporting. Finally, we'll walk you through the recent Odoo 10 features with respect to the community and enterprise edition, giving you the complete understanding of what Odoo can do for you!
Greg Moss has been a Business and Information Systems Consultant for over 25 years. Starting in 1988, Greg began to work extensively in financial and accounting-related applications. He wrote his first custom billing system for a rehabilitation facility at the age of 20. He has worked extensively in the health care, point of sale, manufacturing, telecommunications, entertainment, and service industries.
Greg is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt, and was the Chief Information Officer for Crownline Boats, Inc. In addition to both Music and Computer Science studies at Southern Illinois University, Greg completed a BS in Business Administration and Information Systems from Walden University. Greg also has an Information Assurance Certification from Carnegie Melon University.
In addition to Odoo, he has experience in a variety of ERP systems and was a Sage Pro partner for several years. Greg is the CEO of First Class Ventures, LLC; the owner of FirstClassComputerConsulting.com and OdooClass.com; and an Odoo Ready Partner.In Greg’s spare time he enjoys playing trumpet, saxophone, keyboard, and guitar with local bands and taking cross-country road trips with his African Grey Parrot, Bibi.