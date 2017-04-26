Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Magento 2 Testing and Optimization
By Sergii Ivashchenko
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 1 hour 56 minutes

Extract of the most useful Magento 2 knowledge and experience explained in real examples

About This Video

  • Understand and implement high-value tests and get the most out of them
  • Improve your usage of Magento 2 so you can deploy, optimize and maintain it better

In Detail

Magento 2 is not just a next version of Magento 1, it is a completely new framework. It introduces a bunch of new libraries and approaches, more opportunities to implement functionality better. This course covers things that each Magento 2 developer should know and apply in addition to just functionality implementation. The course starts with explaining how to get the most value of automated tests provided by Magento out of the box and how to cover your implementation with an appropriate type of test, to ensure a high level of quality.

Then you’ll learn about Magento 2 indexers, cache types and cron jobs. Keeping the cache and indexers utilised will ensure high website performance while organising cron jobs and moving some operations to asynchronous can help to improve performance even more.

Finally, the third section of the course is dedicated to migration from Magento 1 covering the usage of code and data migration tools.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 