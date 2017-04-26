Magento 2 Testing and Optimization

Extract of the most useful Magento 2 knowledge and experience explained in real examples
About This Video
Understand and implement high-value tests and get the most out of them
Improve your usage of Magento 2 so you can deploy, optimize and maintain it better
In Detail
Magento 2 is not just a next version of Magento 1, it is a completely new framework. It introduces a bunch of new libraries and approaches, more opportunities to implement functionality better. This course covers things that each Magento 2 developer should know and apply in addition to just functionality implementation. The course starts with explaining how to get the most value of automated tests provided by Magento out of the box and how to cover your implementation with an appropriate type of test, to ensure a high level of quality.
Then you’ll learn about Magento 2 indexers, cache types and cron jobs. Keeping the cache and indexers utilised will ensure high website performance while organising cron jobs and moving some operations to asynchronous can help to improve performance even more.
Finally, the third section of the course is dedicated to migration from Magento 1 covering the usage of code and data migration tools.
Sergii Ivashchenko has been working in the Magento team for more than 4 years. He took part in the development of both the Magento 1 and Magento 2 frameworks and participated in the Magento Testing Framework implementation. For several years, Sergii has been systemizing and sharing his knowledge of the framework and core modules by contributing to official and non-official Magento 2 documentation and development resources, talking on Magento events and meetups.
Currently, Sergii is working on the implementation of e-commerce websites on Magento 2, developing extensions and integrations, managing infrastructure, continuous integration, deployment and continuous performance optimization. Sergii also consults and trains Magento 1 developers to enable successful, efficient, and comfortable development with Magento 2.