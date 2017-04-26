Larger Cover Magento 2 Testing and Optimization By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 1 hour 56 minutes Extract of the most useful Magento 2 knowledge and experience explained in real examples About This Video Understand and implement high-value tests and get the most out of them

Improve your usage of Magento 2 so you can deploy, optimize and maintain it better In Detail Magento 2 is not just a next version of Magento 1, it is a completely new framework. It introduces a bunch of new libraries and approaches, more opportunities to implement functionality better. This course covers things that each Magento 2 developer should know and apply in addition to just functionality implementation. The course starts with explaining how to get the most value of automated tests provided by Magento out of the box and how to cover your implementation with an appropriate type of test, to ensure a high level of quality. Then you'll learn about Magento 2 indexers, cache types and cron jobs. Keeping the cache and indexers utilised will ensure high website performance while organising cron jobs and moving some operations to asynchronous can help to improve performance even more. Finally, the third section of the course is dedicated to migration from Magento 1 covering the usage of code and data migration tools. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Automated Testing The Course Overview 03m 24s Introduction 08m 32s Unit Tests 13m 28s Integration Tests 12m 41s Web API Tests 05m 08s Functional Tests 15m 28s Performance Tests 04m 03s Static Tests 03m 48s Optimization Profiling 06m 01s Asynchronous Operations 07m 06s Block Cache 06m 11s Full Page Cache 08m 50s Optimization from the Admin Panel 09m 39s Migration Code Migration Tool 06m 30s Database Migration Tool 05m 56s Title: Magento 2 Testing and Optimization By: Sergii Ivashchenko Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 56 minutes Sergii Ivashchenko Sergii Ivashchenko has been working in the Magento team for more than 4 years. He took part in the development of both the Magento 1 and Magento 2 frameworks and participated in the Magento Testing Framework implementation. For several years, Sergii has been systemizing and sharing his knowledge of the framework and core modules by contributing to official and non-official Magento 2 documentation and development resources, talking on Magento events and meetups. Currently, Sergii is working on the implementation of e-commerce websites on Magento 2, developing extensions and integrations, managing infrastructure, continuous integration, deployment and continuous performance optimization. Sergii also consults and trains Magento 1 developers to enable successful, efficient, and comfortable development with Magento 2.