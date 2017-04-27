Larger Cover Introduction to Go Classical Patterns By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 3 hours 32 minutes Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go classical design patterns by using TDD About This Video A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.

An introduction to classical patterns, useful in application development.

An introduction to classical patterns, useful in application development.

Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.
In Detail
Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities to create concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications.

Go Design Patterns will provide readers with a reference point to software design patterns and CSP concurrency design patterns to help them build applications in a more idiomatic, robust, and convenient way in Go.

The book starts with a brief introduction to Go programming essentials and quickly moves on to explain the idea behind the creation of design patterns and how they appeared in the 90's as a common "language" between developers to solve common tasks in object-oriented programming languages. You will then learn how to apply the 23 Gang of Four (GoF) design patterns in Go and also learn about CSP concurrency patterns, the "killer feature" in Go that has helped Google develop software to maintain thousands of servers.

With all of this the book will enable you to understand and apply design patterns in an idiomatic way that will produce concise, readable, and maintainable software.

The Course Overview 04m 24s
Installing Go 08m 22s
Starting with Hello World 06m 18s
Flow Control 04m 40s
Functions 06m 43s
Arrays, Slices, and Maps 08m 18s
Pointers, Structures, and Interfaces 10m 59s
Testing and TDD 06m 46s
Libraries 08m 53s
Go Tools 07m 09s

Creational Patterns
Singleton Design Pattern 11m 04s
Builder Design Pattern 12m 10s
Factory Method 10m 27s
Abstract Factory 07m 58s
Prototype Design Pattern 07m 46s

Structural Patterns
Composite Design Pattern 12m 15s
Adapter Design Pattern 06m 39s
Bridge Design Pattern 16m 42s

More on Structural Patterns
Proxy Design Pattern 13m 56s
Decorator Design Pattern 12m 58s
Facade Design Pattern 13m 45s
Flyweight Design Pattern 14m 07s

Title: Introduction to Go Classical Patterns
By: Mario Castro Contreras
Publisher: Packt Publishing

Mario Castro Contreras
Mario Castro Contreras is a software engineer who has specialized in distributed systems and big data solutions. He works as a site reliability engineer, and now he is focused on containerized solutions and apps using most of the Google Cloud suite, especially, Kubernetes. He has wide experience in systems and solutions integration, and he has written many scalable and reliable 12-factor apps using Go and Docker. He has designed big data architectures for financial services and the media, and he has written data processing pipelines using event-driven architectures entirely in Go. He is also very active in the open source community, and you can find him on his GitHub account with the username sayden. In the past, he has also written mobile applications and backends in Java.Mario is passionate about programming languages, and he finds the best balance between fun and productivity in Go; however, recently he enjoys writing in Rust and embedded systems in C. He is also passionate about road cycling and winter sports.