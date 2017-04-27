Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Introduction to Go Classical Patterns
By Mario Castro Contreras
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 3 hours 32 minutes

Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go classical design patterns by using TDD

About This Video

  • A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.
  • An introduction to classical patterns, useful in application development.
  • Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.

In Detail

Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities to create concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications. Go Design Patterns will provide readers with a reference point to software design patterns and CSP concurrency design patterns to help them build applications in a more idiomatic, robust, and convenient way in Go. The book starts with a brief introduction to Go programming essentials and quickly moves on to explain the idea behind the creation of design patterns and how they appeared in the 90’s as a common "language" between developers to solve common tasks in object-oriented programming languages. You will then learn how to apply the 23 Gang of Four (GoF) design patterns in Go and also learn about CSP concurrency patterns, the "killer feature" in Go that has helped Google develop software to maintain thousands of servers. With all of this the book will enable you to understand and apply design patterns in an idiomatic way that will produce concise, readable, and maintainable software.

