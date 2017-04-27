Introduction to Go Classical Patterns

Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go classical design patterns by using TDD
About This Video
A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.
An introduction to classical patterns, useful in application development.
Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.
In Detail
Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities to create concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications. Go Design Patterns will provide readers with a reference point to software design patterns and CSP concurrency design patterns to help them build applications in a more idiomatic, robust, and convenient way in Go. The book starts with a brief introduction to Go programming essentials and quickly moves on to explain the idea behind the creation of design patterns and how they appeared in the 90’s as a common "language" between developers to solve common tasks in object-oriented programming languages. You will then learn how to apply the 23 Gang of Four (GoF) design patterns in Go and also learn about CSP concurrency patterns, the "killer feature" in Go that has helped Google develop software to maintain thousands of servers. With all of this the book will enable you to understand and apply design patterns in an idiomatic way that will produce concise, readable, and maintainable software.
Mario Castro Contreras is a software engineer who has specialized in distributed systems and big data solutions. He works as a site reliability engineer, and now he is focused on containerized solutions and apps using most of the Google Cloud suite, especially, Kubernetes. He has wide experience in systems and solutions integration, and he has written many scalable and reliable 12-factor apps using Go and Docker. He has designed big data architectures for financial services and the media, and he has written data processing pipelines using event-driven architectures entirely in Go. He is also very active in the open source community, and you can find him on his GitHub account with the username sayden. In the past, he has also written mobile applications and backends in Java.Mario is passionate about programming languages, and he finds the best balance between fun and productivity in Go; however, recently he enjoys writing in Rust and embedded systems in C. He is also passionate about road cycling and winter sports.