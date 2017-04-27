Canvas makes collaborative learning, planning, building, and writing fun and effective
Learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic setting as well as business and not-for-profits
Canvas can be a virtual learning environment that increases productivity via collaboration
Kick-start learning and progress toward goals by collaborating using Canvas
Welcome to Canvas for Collaboration. Canvas is both a learning management solution and a virtual learning environment that has been adopted by organizations of all kinds. Its flexibility and ease of use are unparalleled, and it has proved especially useful in situations where collaboration between individuals and in groups, with feedback on many different levels, is a must. You'll learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic institutions, as well as organizations, companies, and in distributed teams that come together for a defined purpose such as fund-raising, planning an event, or building a product.
Susan Smith Nash is involved in the design, development, and administration of e-learning and m-learning programs for learners pursuing degrees, certification, credentialing, and professional development. Her current research interests include the effective design of competency-based education, knowledge management, knowledge transfer, and leadership. Her articles and columns have appeared in magazines and refereed journals. She received her Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma, and in addition to e-learning, Nash has also been involved in international economic development training, interdisciplinary studies, interdisciplinary petroleum geosciences programs, and sustainable business and career training. Her book, Leadership and the E-Learning Organization, was co-authored with George Henderson, and published by Charles Thomas and Sons. Her most recent books include E-Learning Success: From Courses to Careers, and E-Learner Survival Guide, Texture Press. Her edublog, E-Learning Queen (http://www.elearningqueen.com) has received numerous awards and recognitions.