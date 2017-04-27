Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Canvas for Collaboration
By Susan Smith Nash
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 3 hours 9 minutes

Canvas makes collaborative learning, planning, building, and writing fun and effective

About This Video

  • Learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic setting as well as business and not-for-profits
  • Canvas can be a virtual learning environment that increases productivity via collaboration
  • Kick-start learning and progress toward goals by collaborating using Canvas

In Detail

Welcome to Canvas for Collaboration. Canvas is both a learning management solution and a virtual learning environment that has been adopted by organizations of all kinds. Its flexibility and ease of use are unparalleled, and it has proved especially useful in situations where collaboration between individuals and in groups, with feedback on many different levels, is a must. You'll learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic institutions, as well as organizations, companies, and in distributed teams that come together for a defined purpose such as fund-raising, planning an event, or building a product.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 