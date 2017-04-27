Canvas makes collaborative learning, planning, building, and writing fun and effective About This Video Learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic setting as well as business and not-for-profits

Canvas can be a virtual learning environment that increases productivity via collaboration

Kick-start learning and progress toward goals by collaborating using Canvas In Detail Welcome to Canvas for Collaboration. Canvas is both a learning management solution and a virtual learning environment that has been adopted by organizations of all kinds. Its flexibility and ease of use are unparalleled, and it has proved especially useful in situations where collaboration between individuals and in groups, with feedback on many different levels, is a must. You'll learn how to use Canvas for collaboration in academic institutions, as well as organizations, companies, and in distributed teams that come together for a defined purpose such as fund-raising, planning an event, or building a product.