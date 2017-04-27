Larger Cover Mastering Unreal Engine 4.x Game Development By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 2 hours 32 minutes Climb the ladder of Game development with Unreal Engine 4.x About This Video Learn everything from setting up a new C++ Project to Basic Physics and Ray casting

Learn to build high standard games in Unreal Engine 4.x

Master the aspects of game development in Unreal Engine 4.x In Detail A practical tutorial that shows real world solutions to create complex stunning games with amazing graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4.x The primary idea of this video is to help you create your own high standard game with Unreal Engine 4.x This course will be particularly useful for developers who have a basic understanding of Unreal Engine 4.x using blueprints, have a basic understanding of C++ and a good understanding of basic Computer Science concepts such as: Control Structures (if, while, for, switch, etc), Object Oriented Programming and Data Structures (Arrays, Queues, Maps, etc). Installation and Setup The Course Overview 08m 04s Assets and Resources 02m 46s Project Setup 05m 44s Connecting to a Perforce Repository 08m 32s Connecting to a Git Repository 04m 25s Unreal Engine C++ API Navigating the C++ API 06m 23s Unreal Engine C++ Workflow 13m 22s Unreal Engine Data Types 07m 53s Common UE4 Macros 06m 49s Debugging C++ Projects 17m 42s Basic Physics and Raycasting Basic Physics 04m 21s Tuning Physics 03m 40s Basic Raycasting 08m 47s Advanced Raycasting 07m 00s Basic Game Demo: Object Pusher Importing Assets + Level Overview 05m 12s Character Foundations 07m 24s Character Input 14m 21s Character Animations and Particle Effects 09m 35s Tuning Character Physics 10m 52s Title: Mastering Unreal Engine 4.x Game Development By: Paul Mauviel Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 32 minutes Paul Mauviel Paul Mauviel is a freelance contract consultant specializing in Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Containerized Web Application Technology. His most recent work is that of DreamDesk as seen at http://dreamdesk.io which is a Virtual Reality Desktop Application built in Unreal Engine 4 which differentiates itself from the competition by allows users to view any of their open windows in VR. Paul has also worked on multiple containerized application solutions for dynamic web application hosting and deployment.