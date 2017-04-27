Mastering Unreal Engine 4.x Game Development

Climb the ladder of Game development with Unreal Engine 4.x
Learn everything from setting up a new C++ Project to Basic Physics and Ray casting
Learn to build high standard games in Unreal Engine 4.x
Master the aspects of game development in Unreal Engine 4.x
A practical tutorial that shows real world solutions to create complex stunning games with amazing graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4.x The primary idea of this video is to help you create your own high standard game with Unreal Engine 4.x This course will be particularly useful for developers who have a basic understanding of Unreal Engine 4.x using blueprints, have a basic understanding of C++ and a good understanding of basic Computer Science concepts such as: Control Structures (if, while, for, switch, etc), Object Oriented Programming and Data Structures (Arrays, Queues, Maps, etc).
Paul Mauviel is a freelance contract consultant specializing in Virtual Reality, Unreal Engine and Containerized Web Application Technology. His most recent work is that of DreamDesk as seen at http://dreamdesk.io which is a Virtual Reality Desktop Application built in Unreal Engine 4 which differentiates itself from the competition by allows users to view any of their open windows in VR. Paul has also worked on multiple containerized application solutions for dynamic web application hosting and deployment.