iOS 11 Swift Programming Cookbook
Solutions and Examples for iOS Apps
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: December 2017
Pages: 648
iOS 11, Swift 4, and Xcode 9 provide many new APIs for iOS developers. With this cookbook, you’ll learn more than 170 proven solutions for tackling the latest features in iOS 11 and watchOS 4, including new ways to use Swift and Xcode to make your day-to-day app development life easier. This collection of code-rich recipes also gets you up to speed on continuous delivery and continuous integration systems.
Ideal for intermediate and advanced iOS developers looking to work with the newest version of iOS, these recipes include reusable code on GitHub, so you can put them to work in your project right away.
Among the topics covered in this book:
- New features in Swift 4 and Xcode 9
- Tools for continuous delivery and continuous integration
- Snapshot testing and test automation
- Creating document-based applications
- Updated Map view and Core Location features
- iOS 11’s Security and Password Autofill
- Data storage with Apple’s Core Data
- Creating lively user interfaces with UI Dynamics
- Building iMessage applications and sticker packages
- Integrating Siri into your apps with Siri Kit
- Creating fascinating apps for Apple Watch