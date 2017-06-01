React Native Cookbook
Bringing the Web to Native Platforms
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 185
Tackling an app development project on multiple platforms is no simple task. When time is in short supply and customers need access from the tap of a home screen, React Native can provide a lean development team with the tools needed to deliver a multi-platform native experience without juggling multiple programming languages and shifting code bases. React Native is an emerging technology and best practices are only beginning bubble up.
Fortunately, a growing user community—from tech giants such as Facebook, Yahoo, and AirBNB to the independent developers—is hard at work codifying patterns and best practices for how to use React Native. This cookbook is another milestone on that journey.
Aimed at people with some JavaScript and web development experience, the first part of this cookbook covers some simple tips for getting started with React Native. Part 2 will cover some emerging patterns that are commonly found in most native applications.