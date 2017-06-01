Chapter: Introduction

Welcome To The Course 01m 59s

About The Author 01m 12s

Chapter: CSS Transitions

Meet The CSS Transition 02m 25s

Creating A CSS Transition 05m 23s

Exercise: Image Slide On Hover 04m 52s

Timing Functions 04m 43s

Exercise Using The Cubic-Bezier Timing Function 04m 10s

Exercise Animating Links 09m 32s

A Deeper Look At The Transition Syntax 04m 32s

Creating Smooth And Performant Animations 04m 51s

Transitions And JavaScript 06m 12s

Exercise: Creating A Smooth Sliding Menu 08m 30s

The TransitionEnd Event 03m 22s

Chapter: Conclusion