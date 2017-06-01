Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Introduction

Welcome To The Course

01m 59s

About The Author

01m 12s

Chapter: CSS Transitions

Meet The CSS Transition

02m 25s

Creating A CSS Transition

05m 23s

Exercise: Image Slide On Hover

04m 52s

Timing Functions

04m 43s

Exercise Using The Cubic-Bezier Timing Function

04m 10s

Exercise Animating Links

09m 32s

A Deeper Look At The Transition Syntax

04m 32s

Creating Smooth And Performant Animations

04m 51s

Transitions And JavaScript

06m 12s

Exercise: Creating A Smooth Sliding Menu

08m 30s

The TransitionEnd Event

03m 22s

Chapter: Conclusion

Wrap Up And Thank You

00m 45s