Learning CSS Animations
Create Keyframe Based Sequence Animations Without Third Party Libraries or Frameworks
Publisher: Infinite Skills
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 0 hours 53 minutes
CSS animations are pretty simple. They allow you to animate CSS properties by letting you specify what they will do at various points in time known as keyframes. In this video course designed for developers with a good understanding of CSS, HTML, and JavaScript, you'll learn about keyframes and how you can use them to create cool animations for web based user interfaces.
- Explore a series of keyframe animation techniques that make UI's more lively, interactive, and fun
- Understand how to animate CSS property changes and create elaborate pre-defined animations
- Learn the distinctions between CSS animations and CSS transitions
- Discover how to use animation to bring attention to a task a user needs to do
- Explore animation concepts and effects like text fades, sprites, IOS icon wobbles, parallax, and more
Kirupa Chinnathambi has spent most of his life trying to teach others to love web development as much as he does. When he isn't writing on kirupa.com or talking about web development, he spends his waking hours helping make the web more awesome as a program manager with the web platform team at Microsoft. Kirupa holds a Bachelor's degree in computer science from MIT.