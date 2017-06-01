Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Introduction

Welcome To The Course

04m 41s

About The Author

04m 7s

Course Overview

08m 25s

Microsoft SQL Server

05m 57s

SQL Server 2016 Certifications

09m 22s

Examples And Code

02m 44s

Chapter: SQL Server Basics

SQL Server Platform

09m 32s

SQL Server Editions

05m 56s

Understanding Databases

09m 41s

Database Structures

08m 43s

Transact-SQL

07m 2s

Chapter: Getting And Installing SQL Server 2016

Getting SQL Server 2016

05m 56s

Installing SQL Server 2016 Part - 1

08m 20s

Installing SQL Server 2016 Part - 2

04m 42s

Installing SQL Server Management Studio

05m 35s

Verifying The Installation

05m 15s

SQL Server Deployment Options

09m 5s

Chapter: Cloud Computing Overview

What Is Cloud Computing?

09m 20s

Virtualization

09m 46s

Cloud-Based Applications

08m 14s

RMA

07m 53s

Why Utilize The Cloud?

07m 21s

Cloud Modes

07m 44s

Service Models

03m 39s

IaaS

06m 43s

PaaS

03m 39s

SaaS

05m 12s

Technologies In The Cloud

06m 29s

Impact Of The Cloud

10m 18s

Chapter: Microsoft Azure

Understanding Azure

05m 54s

Azure Terminology

06m 49s

Azure Subscriptions

05m 29s

Azure Sign-Up

07m 5s

Azure Portal Tour

06m 13s

Chapter: Azure SQL Database

Intro To SQL Database

04m 23s

Understanding DTUs

04m 57s

Logical Servers

05m 25s

Creating A SQL Database

08m 23s

SSMS And SQL Database

05m 53s

Understanding Elastic Pools

06m 29s

Creating An Elastic Pool

05m 6s

Chapter: SQL Server Virtualization

Azure Virtual Machines

08m 16s

Azure Resource Groups

06m 34s

Creating A VM Part - 1

09m 9s

Creating A VM Part - 2

04m 24s

Accessing The VM

05m 8s

VM Storage Planning

05m 3s

Virtual Networking

06m 58s

On-Premises Vs. SQL Server VM

06m 26s

Provisioning A SQL Server VM

07m 12s

Manual SQL Server Install

05m 13s

Max Server Memory

10m 20s

Manually Configuring Memory

03m 57s

SQL Server Agent

06m 42s

Configuring Operators

04m 37s

Configuring Alerts

05m 21s

Azure Alerts

08m 16s

Chapter: Azure Security

SQL Database Security

07m 0s

Access Control And Authorization

08m 6s

Transparent Data Encryption

05m 35s

Enabling TDE

03m 32s

Understanding DDM

07m 15s

Implementing DDM

08m 0s

Azure Always Encrypted

04m 40s

Chapter: Migration And Performance

Migrating To The Cloud

10m 42s

Data Migration Assistant

09m 45s

Migrating To SQL Database

08m 7s

Migrating To SQL Server VM

05m 45s

Azure Performance Tuning

07m 47s

Using Azure Monitor Part - 1

10m 14s

Using Azure Monitor Part - 2

02m 47s

Azure Availability Sets

08m 16s

Chapter: Conclusion

Wrap Up

06m 42s