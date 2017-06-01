Provisioning SQL Databases- Exam 70-765 Certification Training
Prepare for the Microsoft 70-765 Exam and Work Towards Your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Administration Certification
Publisher: Infinite Skills
Release Date: August 2017
Duration: 8 hours 11 minutes
Microsoft exam 70-765 (aka "Provisioning SQL Databases") is one of two tests you must pass to earn a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA): 2016 Database Administration certification. This course supplies you with the knowledge you need to pass the 70-765. It's also a practical introduction to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform service. It covers the processes, implications, technologies, and actions involved in utilizing SQL Server in the cloud in both PaaS and IaaS environments. After you learn how to create and use a free Microsoft Azure subscription, you will get hands-on experience with SQL Server in various cloud-based configurations, giving you an understanding of the implications and purposes for various options.
- Survey Microsoft's published objectives required to pass the Microsoft 70-765 exam
- Gain an operational understanding of Microsoft's Azure platform and administrative interface
- Learn the impacts and considerations to consider when migrating technologies to the cloud
- Discover the difference between SQL Database and SQL Server on an Azure VM
- Explore the dashboard and monitoring tools available on the Azure portal
- Understand the security options and implementations available with SQL Server in Azure
- Learn the efficiencies of utilizing SQL Server in the cloud
Mark Long is a long time contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including "Windows Presentation Foundation Basics", "Learning Windows PowerShell", and "Securing Windows Networks". He solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies as the head of his own consulting company. Mark holds the A+ certification and many others, including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT.