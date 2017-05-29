Writing Haskell Programs

Learn how to create, build, run, and test Haskell programs and reuse existing Haskell packages
About This Video
- Work with the powerful object-oriented features of Haskell Programming language
- Build high-quality Haskell code with the help of real-world examples
- Get valuable insight into popular Haskell packages used by professional Haskell developers
In Detail
Haskell is a powerful, purely functional programming language that allows developers to express their designs elegantly and succinctly. Modern Haskell tools such as Cabal and Stack also allow developers to build and manage large and complex systems and to consume a vast array of high-quality open source libraries.
First we will start this course by learning how to edit , build and test our Haskell code. Then we will learn how to create modules in Haskell. We will learn about the various Haskell repositories and how to use them.Once we have our Haskell package in place we will end by testing our package using third-party ecosystems.
This course builds on the foundations provided by the Fundamentals of Practical Haskell Programming course and helps to bridge the gap between introductory and advanced Haskell by teaching you how to manage and develop complex programs. We'll also dispel the myth that Haskell is only useful for toy programs.
This course covers the important parts of the Haskell development process that are frequently neglected by beginner-level tutorials.