Writing Haskell Programs
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 2 hours 43 minutes
Learn how to create, build, run, and test Haskell programs and reuse existing Haskell packages
About This Video
Work with the powerful object-oriented features of Haskell Programming language

Build high-quality Haskell code with the help of real-world examples

Build high-quality Haskell code with the help of real-world examples

Get valuable insight into popular Haskell packages used by professional Haskell developers

In Detail
Haskell is a powerful, purely functional programming language that allows developers to express their designs elegantly and succinctly. Modern Haskell tools such as Cabal and Stack also allow developers to build and manage large and complex systems and to consume a vast array of high-quality open source libraries.

First we will start this course by learning how to edit, build and test our Haskell code. Then we will learn how to create modules in Haskell. We will learn about the various Haskell repositories and how to use them. Once we have our Haskell package in place we will end by testing our package using third-party ecosystems.

This course builds on the foundations provided by the Fundamentals of Practical Haskell Programming course and helps to bridge the gap between introductory and advanced Haskell by teaching you how to manage and develop complex programs. We'll also dispel the myth that Haskell is only useful for toy programs. This course covers the important parts of the Haskell development process that are frequently neglected by beginner-level tutorials.

Edit, Build, Execute, and Test Cycles
The Course Overview 02m 42s
Developing Haskell Programs 08m 54s
Cabal Files 12m 54s
Stack in Detail 11m 01s
Stack Hints and Tips 12m 44s

Modules Explained
Introduction to Modules 08m 50s
Creating Modules 26m 42s
Consuming Modules 12m 13s

Packages and the Haskell Ecosystem
Repositories 15m 35s
Searching 22m 46s
Navigating Packages 18m 28s
Consuming Third-Party Packages 02m 06s
A Brief Tour of Popular Packages 08m 51s

Richard Cook
Richard Cook is a staff software engineer at Tableau Software and works on high-performance relational database systems. He works primarily in C++, but has experience in a broad range of languages and technologies. He is a keen user of Haskell in his spare time and is frequently able to apply his functional programming and Haskell experience to his daily work. He is organizer of the Seattle Area Haskell Users' Group and an active member of the Seattle functional programming community. He is currently developing a machine-learning framework for Haskell. He has a deep interest in programming languages and type systems in general, having developed compilers and developer tooling in the past. He is also a keen user of Python and C# and works regularly on all major desktop operating systems and dabbles with web applications.