Larger Cover Making Your First iPhone App with Swift v3.0 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 2 hours 7 minutes Learn to build amazing iOS 10 applications using Swift v3.0 About This Video Harness the full potential of Swift programming to create iOS applications

Learn to build superb iOS applications with the help of real-world examples and scenarios

The video is a fun-filled and engaging guide for those who are new to iOS programming and want to gain a good understanding of core iOS techniques to build applications with the Swift programming language. This guide will not only dwell into iOS concepts but also lay a strong foundation for Swift programming. It starts off by helping you quickly get acclimatized to iOS programming by building and deploying a small but interesting app. Next, you will move on to core Swift programming language topics such as variables, different types, and code patterns used in iOS. Once the fundamentals are in place, you will develop advanced programming skills, finding out about important iOS components and concepts such as Xcode 8, Core iOS, and Cocoa Touch frameworks. The core topics covered in the video are: Storyboards View controllers and Navigation Core Data Adding functionalities such as images, contacts, calendar, messages, location services, and more. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Installation and Setup The Course Overview 02m 39s Downloading Xcode 02m 01s Opening Xcode 02m 01s Xcode Tour Xcode Tour - Playgrounds 07m 10s Xcode Projects 08m 39s Your First App Starting Our App 07m 11s The Storyboard 05m 43s Connecting Storyboards and Code 15m 50s Swift Fundamentals Variables and Constants 09m 59s Strings and Integers 08m 27s Comments and Print 07m 45s Booleans and If Statement 06m 59s Tip Calculations 08m 33s Creating a Tip Calculator Building the Visual 07m 22s Outlets and Actions 08m 23s Creating Doubles from TextFields 08m 52s Updating the Labels 10m 02s Title: Making Your First iPhone App with Swift v3.0 By: Nick Walter Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 7 minutes Nick Walter Nick Walter is an iOS developer who has focused on mobile app design and creation for over 5 years. His involvement in the iOS community started off with a bang, and in 2013, he was one of the 25 students worldwide to be invited to Apple's "Cocoa Camp." Within the community, he is also co-president of an Apple developer group called "Cocoa Heads." He always wanted to transform brand new ideas into reality, but growing up in a small town, he had limited access to the required programming resources. This led to his early interest in online education. After experimenting with various companies, learning styles, and teaching processes, he adopted the best strategies and applied them while creating his courses. Since the announcement of the new Swift programming language by Apple, he devoted himself to the Apple documentation and any online resource that was available. Prior to teaching the internet's first course on Swift, he created five iOS apps from scratch that are currently live in the App Store and are used by thousands of users worldwide.