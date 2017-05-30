Leverage one of the most efficient and widely adopted Big Data processing framework - Apache Spark
About This Video
Explore the Apache Spark Architecture and delve into its API and key features
Implement Efficient Big Data Processing using this framework
Write Code that is Maintainable and easy to Test
In Detail
Every year we have a big increment of data that we need to store and analyze. When we want to aggregate all data about our users and analyze that data to find insights from it, terabytes of data undergo processing. To be able to process such amounts of data, we need to use a technology that can distribute multiple computations and make them more efficient. Apache Spark is a technology that allows us to process big data leading to faster and scalable processing.
In this course, we will learn how to leverage Apache Spark to be able to process big data quickly. We will cover the basics of Spark API and its architecture in detail. In the second section of the course, we will learn about Data Mining and Data Cleaning, wherein we will look at the Input Data Structure and how Input data is loaded In the third section we will be writing actual jobs that analyze data. By the end of the course, you will have sound understanding of the Spark framework which will help you in writing the code understand the processing of big data.
Using RDD API Transformations and Actions to Solve a Problem 10m 23s
Testing Spark Job 09m 38s
Summary of Data Processing 04m 20s
Title:
Big Data Processing using Apache Spark
By:
Tomasz Lelek
Publisher:
Packt Publishing
Formats:
Video
Video:
May 2017
Run time:
1 hour 24 minutes
Tomasz Lelek
Tomasz Lelek is a Software Engineer, programming mostly in Java, Scala. He is a fan of microservices architecture, and functional programming. He has dedicated considerable time and effort to be better every day. He recently dived into Big Data technologies such as Apache Spark and Hadoop. Tomasz is passionate about nearly everything associated with software development. Recently he was a speaker at conferences in Poland - Confitura and JDD (Java Developers Day) and also at Krakow Scala User Group. He has also conducted a live coding session at Geecon Conference. You can find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnORjQbnZNQ