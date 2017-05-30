Larger Cover Big Data Processing using Apache Spark By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes Leverage one of the most efficient and widely adopted Big Data processing framework - Apache Spark About This Video Explore the Apache Spark Architecture and delve into its API and key features

Implement Efficient Big Data Processing using this framework

Implement Efficient Big Data Processing using this framework

Write Code that is Maintainable and easy to Test In Detail Every year we have a big increment of data that we need to store and analyze. When we want to aggregate all data about our users and analyze that data to find insights from it, terabytes of data undergo processing. To be able to process such amounts of data, we need to use a technology that can distribute multiple computations and make them more efficient. Apache Spark is a technology that allows us to process big data leading to faster and scalable processing. In this course, we will learn how to leverage Apache Spark to be able to process big data quickly. We will cover the basics of Spark API and its architecture in detail. In the second section of the course, we will learn about Data Mining and Data Cleaning, wherein we will look at the Input Data Structure and how Input data is loaded In the third section we will be writing actual jobs that analyze data. By the end of the course, you will have sound understanding of the Spark framework which will help you in writing the code understand the processing of big data. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Writing Big Data Processing Using Apache Spark The Course Overview 01m 37s Overview of the Apache Spark and Its Architecture 11m 29s Start a Project Using Apache Spark, Look at build.sbt 03m 32s Creating the Spark Context 07m 00s Looking at API of Spark 07m 34s Data Mining and Data Cleaning Looking at the Input Data Structure 04m 42s Using RDD API in the Data Mining Process 04m 23s Loading Input Data 04m 42s Cleaning Input Data 07m 44s Writing Job Logic Logic for Counting Words 07m 37s Using RDD API Transformations and Actions to Solve a Problem 10m 23s Testing Spark Job 09m 38s Summary of Data Processing 04m 20s Title: Big Data Processing using Apache Spark By: Tomasz Lelek Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes Tomasz Lelek Tomasz Lelek is a Software Engineer, programming mostly in Java, Scala. He is a fan of microservices architecture, and functional programming. He has dedicated considerable time and effort to be better every day. He recently dived into Big Data technologies such as Apache Spark and Hadoop. Tomasz is passionate about nearly everything associated with software development. Recently he was a speaker at conferences in Poland - Confitura and JDD (Java Developers Day) and also at Krakow Scala User Group. He has also conducted a live coding session at Geecon Conference.