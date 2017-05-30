Larger Cover AWS Certified Solutions Architect –Associate Tutorial - Step 1 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 2 hours 58 minutes Learn the fundamentals of architecting applications on AWS with this introduction to advanced networking and access management About This Video Get setup with an AWS free tier account and learn about all of the services available on the platform

Understand how to use IAM to control access to your users and resources

Understand how to use IAM to control access to your users and resources

Discover how to build and monitor your own VPC

In Detail
Due to the rapid adaptation of the cloud platform, the need for cloud certification has also increased. This course is your one stop solution, getting you from zero to certified. The main focus of this video is on getting you Amazon Certified and building highly reliable and scalable applications on AWS. This course starts with a quick introduction to AWS and the prerequisites. Next, the video dives deep into topics such as Amazon S3, EC2, VPC, and more to get you prepared with core Amazon services. Moving forward, this tutorial teaches you how to design and deploy highly scalable and optimized workloads. Finally, we cover security and troubleshooting concepts along with AWS architecture best practices. By the end of this video, you will be prepared to pass the Amazon CSA exam and will be capable of building secure and reliable applications.

Introduction to AWS
The Course Overview 02m 58s
Installation and Setup 06m 10s
Setting Expectations and the Exam Blueprint 05m 25s
AWS History and 10,000 Foot Overview 16m 31s

Identity Access Management
Introduction to IAM 05m 44s
Hands on with IAM – Creating Users, Roles, and Groups 24m 05s
Active Directory Federation Role 03m 34s
Web Identity Federation Role 05m 28s

Virtual Private Clouds
Introduction to Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) 20m 48s
Building Your Own Custom VPC 35m 17s
NAT Instances and NAT Gateways 19m 21s
NATs Versus Bastion Hosts 03m 53s
Network Access Control Lists (ACLs) 12m 31s
VPC Flow Logs 04m 21s
VPC Peering 05m 57s
Cleaning Up a VPC 02m 33s
Integrate the VPC with On-Premise-Networks 04m 00s

By: Raluca Bolovan

Raluca Bolovan is a DevOps Engineer, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, and AWS Certified Developer. She graduated with a first class honours Meng degree in Computing (Software Engineering) from Imperial College London. She worked in Investment Banking for three years with technologies such as Python, Java, and Spring. She then moved into the FinTech industry and has written microservices running on Docker on AWS. Raluca has several years of experience architecting and implementing new solutions on the AWS platform. She has built, among others, a serverless ETL and data warehousing solution using AWS Lambda, DynamoDB, Redshift, and S3 as the principal components. She is also interested in new technologies. She has worked in her career so far in most aspects of technology roles, ranging from front-end development with JavaScript and Django to back-end with microservices in Java 8 and Postgres and more recently DevOps on AWS.