AWS Certified Solutions Architect –Associate Tutorial - Step 1

Colibri Ltd. is a technology consultancy company founded in 2015 by James Cross and Ingrid Funie. The company works to help their clients navigate the rapidly changing and complex world of emerging technologies, with deep expertise in areas such as Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing.
Over the past few years, they have worked with some of the world's largest and most prestigious companies, including a tier 1 investment bank, a leading management consultancy group, and one of the world's most popular soft drinks companies, helping each of them to better make sense of their data and process it in more intelligent ways.The company lives by their moto: Data -> Intelligence -> Action.
Our author, Raluca Bolovan is a DevOps Engineer, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, and AWS Certified Developer.She graduated with a first class honours Meng degree in Computing (Software Engineering) from Imperial College London. She worked in Investment Banking for three years with technologies such as Python, Java, and Spring. She then moved into the FinTech industry and has written microservices running on Docker on AWS.
Raluca has several years of experience architecting and implementing new solutions on the AWS platform. She has built, among others, a serverless ETL and data warehousing solution using AWS Lambda, DynamoDB, Redshift, and S3 as the principal components.She is also interested in new technologies. She has worked in her career so far in most aspects of technology roles, ranging from front-end development with JavaScript and Django to back-end with microservices in Java 8 and Postgres and more recently DevOps on AWS. If the technology could be the solution for the task at hand, she will definitely try it.