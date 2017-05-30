See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
OpenCV 3 – Transforming and Filtering Images
By Robert Laganiere
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 1 hour 17 minutes

Build computer vision applications that make the most of the popular C++ library OpenCV 3

About This Video

  • Master OpenCV, the open source library of the computer vision community
  • Master fundamental concepts in computer vision and image processing
  • Learn about the important classes and functions of OpenCV with complete working examples applied to real images

In Detail

Making your applications see has never been easier with OpenCV. With it, you can teach your robot how to follow your cat, write a program to correctly identify the members of One Direction, or even find the right colors for your redecoration.

This course provides a complete introduction to the OpenCV library and explains how to build your first computer vision program. You will be presented with a variety of computer vision algorithms and exposed to important concepts in the image and video analysis that will enable you to build your own computer vision applications. This video helps you to get started with the library and shows you how to install and deploy the OpenCV library to write effective computer vision applications following good programming practices.

Moving on, you will learn how to read and write images and manipulate their pixels. We’ll present different techniques for image enhancement and shape analysis. You will learn how to detect specific image features such as lines, circles, or corners. Then, you’ll be introduced to the concepts of mathematical morphology and image filtering. We describe the most recent methods for image matching and object recognition, and you’ll discover how to process video from files or cameras, as well as how to detect and track moving objects. Next, we explain techniques to achieve camera calibration and perform a multiple-view analysis. Finally, you’ll also get acquainted with recent approaches in machine learning and object classification.

