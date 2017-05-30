Larger Cover OpenCV 3 – Transforming and Filtering Images By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 1 hour 17 minutes Build computer vision applications that make the most of the popular C++ library OpenCV 3 About This Video Master OpenCV, the open source library of the computer vision community

Master fundamental concepts in computer vision and image processing

Learn about the important classes and functions of OpenCV with complete working examples applied to real images
In Detail
Making your applications see has never been easier with OpenCV. With it, you can teach your robot how to follow your cat, write a program to correctly identify the members of One Direction, or even find the right colors for your redecoration. This course provides a complete introduction to the OpenCV library and explains how to build your first computer vision program. You will be presented with a variety of computer vision algorithms and exposed to important concepts in the image and video analysis that will enable you to build your own computer vision applications. This video helps you to get started with the library and shows you how to install and deploy the OpenCV library to write effective computer vision applications following good programming practices. Moving on, you will learn how to read and write images and manipulate their pixels. We'll present different techniques for image enhancement and shape analysis. You will learn how to detect specific image features such as lines, circles, or corners. Then, you'll be introduced to the concepts of mathematical morphology and image filtering. We describe the most recent methods for image matching and object recognition, and you'll discover how to process video from files or cameras, as well as how to detect and track moving objects. Next, we explain techniques to achieve camera calibration and perform a multiple-view analysis. Finally, you'll also get acquainted with recent approaches in machine learning and object classification.

Transforming Images with Morphological Operations
The Course Overview 02m 16s
Eroding and Dilating Images Using Morphological Filters 04m 14s
Opening and Closing Images Using Morphological Filters 02m 25s
Applying Morphological Operators on Gray-Level Images 02m 56s
Segmenting Images Using Watersheds 05m 05s
Extracting Distinctive Regions Using MSER 06m 17s

Filtering the Images
Filtering Images Using Low-Pass Filters 03m 37s
Downsampling Images with Filters 06m 23s
Filtering Images Using a Median Filter 02m 32s
Applying Directional Filters to Detect Edges 06m 45s
Computing the Laplacian of an Image 05m 48s

Extracting Lines, Contours, and Components
Detecting Image Contours with the Canny Operator 04m 14s
Detecting Lines in Images with the Hough Transform 10m 20s
Fitting a Line to a Set of Points 02m 40s
Extracting Connected Components 04m 57s
Computing Components' Shape Descriptors 07m 03s

Title: OpenCV 3 – Transforming and Filtering Images
By: Robert Laganiere
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Formats: Video
Video: Run time: 1 hour 17 minutes

Robert Laganiere
Robert Laganiere is a professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science of the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is also a faculty member of the VIVA research lab and is the co-author of several scientific publications and patents in content based video analysis, visual surveillance, driver-assistance, object detection, and tracking. Robert authored the OpenCV2 Computer Vision Application Programming Cookbook in 2011 and co-authored Object Oriented Software Development published by McGraw Hill in 2001. He co-founded Visual Cortek in 2006, an Ottawa-based video analytics start-up that was later acquired by iwatchlife.com in 2009. He is also a consultant in computer vision and has assumed the role of Chief Scientist in a number of start-up companies such as Cognivue Corp, iWatchlife, and Tempo Analytics. Robert has a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal (1987) and MSc and PhD degrees from INRS-Telecommunications, Montreal (1996). You can visit the author's website at laganiere.name.