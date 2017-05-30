OpenCV 3 – Transforming and Filtering Images

Build computer vision applications that make the most of the popular C++ library OpenCV 3
Master OpenCV, the open source library of the computer vision community
Master fundamental concepts in computer vision and image processing
Learn about the important classes and functions of OpenCV with complete working examples applied to real images
Making your applications see has never been easier with OpenCV. With it, you can teach your robot how to follow your cat, write a program to correctly identify the members of One Direction, or even find the right colors for your redecoration.
This course provides a complete introduction to the OpenCV library and explains how to build your first computer vision program. You will be presented with a variety of computer vision algorithms and exposed to important concepts in the image and video analysis that will enable you to build your own computer vision applications. This video helps you to get started with the library and shows you how to install and deploy the OpenCV library to write effective computer vision applications following good programming practices.
Moving on, you will learn how to read and write images and manipulate their pixels. We’ll present different techniques for image enhancement and shape analysis. You will learn how to detect specific image features such as lines, circles, or corners. Then, you’ll be introduced to the concepts of mathematical morphology and image filtering. We describe the most recent methods for image matching and object recognition, and you’ll discover how to process video from files or cameras, as well as how to detect and track moving objects. Next, we explain techniques to achieve camera calibration and perform a multiple-view analysis. Finally, you’ll also get acquainted with recent approaches in machine learning and object classification.
Detecting Image Contours with the Canny Operator 04m 14s
Detecting Lines in Images with the Hough Transform 10m 20s
Fitting a Line to a Set of Points 02m 40s
Extracting Connected Components 04m 57s
Computing Components' Shape Descriptors 07m 03s
OpenCV 3 – Transforming and Filtering Images
Robert Laganiere
Packt Publishing
Video
May 2017
1 hour 17 minutes
Robert Laganiere
Robert Laganiere is a professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science of the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is also a faculty member of the VIVA research lab and is the co-author of several scientific publications and patents in content based video analysis, visual surveillance, driver-assistance, object detection, and tracking.
Robert authored the OpenCV2 Computer Vision Application Programming Cookbook in 2011 and co-authored Object Oriented Software Development published by McGraw Hill in 2001. He co-founded Visual Cortek in 2006, an Ottawa-based video analytics start-up that was later acquired by iwatchlife.com in 2009. He is also a consultant in computer vision and has assumed the role of Chief Scientist in a number of start-up companies such as Cognivue Corp, iWatchlife, and Tempo Analytics.
Robert has a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal (1987) and MSc and PhD degrees from INRS-Telecommunications, Montreal (1996). You can visit the author’s website at laganiere.name.