Larger Cover AWS Certified Solutions Architect –Associate Tutorial - Step 2 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 3 hours 24 minutes Get comfortable with designing and building scalable AWS applications by leveraging S3, ELB, and EC2 About This Video Learn how to use S3 to store and manage your objects, in conjunction with Cloudfront for low latency distribution

Build an elastically scalable application with EC2, ELB, and autoscaling

Understand how to effectively monitor and troubleshoot applications In Detail This course will show you what you need to know to be comfortable using the Simple Storage Service(S3), the Elastic Load Balancer (ELB), Cloudfront and Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2). Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. S3 and CloudFront The Course Overview 02m 25s Introduction to S3 08m 38s Creating an S3 Bucket through the Control 06m 10s S3 Storage Options 06m 17s S3 Version Control 17m 31s LifeCycling with S3 and Glacier 08m 34s Getting Data into AWS – Snowball and Transfer Acceleration 13m 00s Introduction to CloudFront 20m 54s CORS, Bucket Policies, ACLs, and Encryption 13m 12s EC2 Introduction to EC2, Instance Types, and the EC2 CLI 21m 33s Creating EC2 Instances and Connecting to Them 21m 40s Using Roles with EC2 10m 16s How to Access EC2 Metadata and What It’s Useful for? 06m 42s Introduction to Security Groups 04m 47s Installing Python and PIP on Your EC2 Instance 10m 26s Introduction to the Elastic Load Balancer 09m 35s Monitoring CloudWatch Alarms and Logs 10m 06s Trusted Advisor 06m 09s CloudTrail 07m 00s Title: AWS Certified Solutions Architect –Associate Tutorial - Step 2 By: Raluca Bolovan Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 3 hours 24 minutes Raluca Bolovan Colibri Ltd. is a technology consultancy company founded in 2015 by James Cross and Ingrid Funie. The company works to help their clients navigate the rapidly changing and complex world of emerging technologies, with deep expertise in areas such as Big Data, Data Science, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing. Over the past few years, they have worked with some of the world's largest and most prestigious companies, including a tier 1 investment bank, a leading management consultancy group, and one of the world's most popular soft drinks companies, helping each of them to better make sense of their data and process it in more intelligent ways.The company lives by their moto: Data -> Intelligence -> Action. Our author, Raluca Bolovan is a DevOps Engineer, AWS Certified Solutions Architect, and AWS Certified Developer.She graduated with a first class honours Meng degree in Computing (Software Engineering) from Imperial College London. She worked in Investment Banking for three years with technologies such as Python, Java, and Spring. She then moved into the FinTech industry and has written microservices running on Docker on AWS. Raluca has several years of experience architecting and implementing new solutions on the AWS platform. She has built, among others, a serverless ETL and data warehousing solution using AWS Lambda, DynamoDB, Redshift, and S3 as the principal components.She is also interested in new technologies. She has worked in her career so far in most aspects of technology roles, ranging from front-end development with JavaScript and Django to back-end with microservices in Java 8 and Postgres and more recently DevOps on AWS. If the technology could be the solution for the task at hand, she will definitely try it. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Video: $124.99 (Streaming, Downloadable)