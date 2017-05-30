|
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 3 hours 11 minutes
|
Over 90 recipes for automated GIS Workflows with PyQGIS
About This Video
- Delve into the undocumented features of the QGIS API
- Get a set of user-friendly recipes that can automate entire geospatial workflows by connecting Python GIS building blocks into comprehensive processes
- This video course has a complete code upgrade to QGIS 2.18
In Detail
QGIS is a desktop geographic information system that facilitates data viewing, editing, and analysis. Paired with the most efficient scripting language—Python, we can write effective scripts that extend the core functionality of QGIS.
Based on version QGIS 2.18, this video will teach you how to write Python code that works with spatial data to automate geoprocessing tasks in QGIS. It will cover topics such as Creating Dynamic Maps.
You will also learn to compose static maps, interact with users.
Following this, you will work through recipes that will help you compose static maps, create heavily customized maps, and add specialized labels and annotations. As well as this, we’ll also share a few tips and tricks based on different aspects of QGIS.
- Creating Dynamic Maps
-
-
-
-
-
-
Setting a Transparent Layer Fill 01m 48s
-
-
-
-
Creating a Complex Vector Layer Symbol 02m 14s
-
Using Icons as Vector Layer Symbols 01m 10s
-
Using an Outline for Font Markers 01m 36s
-
Using Arrow Symbols 01m 48s
-
Creating a Graduated Vector Layer Symbol Renderer 01m 41s
-
Creating a Categorized Vector Layer Symbol 01m 35s
-
Using Live Layer Effects 02m 37s
- Working with Dynamic Maps
-
Creating Inverted Polygon Shapeburst Fills 02m 19s
-
Creating a Map Bookmark 02m 13s
-
Navigating to a Map Bookmark 01m 56s
-
Setting Scale-Based Visibility for a layer 01m 29s
-
Using SVG for Layer Symbols 01m 31s
-
Using Pie Charts for Symbols 02m 27s
-
Using the 2.5D Renderer 01m 50s
-
Using XYZ Tiled and Esri ArcGIS Map Services 03m 29s
-
Labeling a Feature 01m 28s
-
Using Null Symbols 01m 40s
-
Change Map Layer Transparency 01m 40s
- Composing Static Map
-
Creating the Simplest Map Renderer 03m 12s
-
Using the Map Composer 02m 51s
-
Adding Labels to a Map for Printing 02m 30s
-
Adding a Scale Bar, North Arrow and Logo to a Map 05m 13s
-
Adding a Vertical and a Horizontal Legend to the Map 03m 31s
-
Adding a Custom Shape, Grid, and Table to the Map 05m 15s
-
Adding a World File to a Map Image 02m 17s
-
Saving a Map to a Project 01m 21s
-
Loading a Map from a Project 02m 15s
- Interacting with the User
-
Using Log Files 03m 15s
-
Creating a Simple Message, Warning and Error Dialog 02m 50s
-
Displaying a Progress Bar 02m 15s
-
Creating a Simple Text Input and a File Input Dialog 02m 36s
-
Creating a Combobox, Radio Buttons, Checkboxes, and a Dock Widget 06m 20s
-
Displaying a Message in the Status Bar 00m 58s
-
Pushing Messages and Widgets to the Message Bar 02m 40s
-
Creating Tabs 01m 53s
-
Stepping the User Through a Wizard 02m 54s
-
Keeping Dialogs on Top 01m 39s
- QGIS Workflows
-
Creating an NDVI 04m 19s
-
Geocoding Addresses 01m 29s
-
Creating Raster Footprints 03m 25s
-
Performing Network Analysis 03m 02s
-
Routing Along Streets 02m 41s
-
Tracking a GPS 03m 19s
-
Performing Nearest Neighbor Analysis 01m 37s
-
Creating a DEM from LIDAR , Heat Map and Dot Density Map 04m 28s
-
Collecting Field Data 02m 08s
-
Computing Road Slope Using Elevation Data 02m 45s
-
Geolocating Photos on the Map 02m 14s
-
Image Change Detection 02m 06s
-
Adjusting Imprecise Building Footprints 02m 48s
-
Visualizing Multi-Temporal Data 04m 25s
- Other Tips and Tricks
-
Creating Tiles from a QGIS Map 04m 04s
-
Adding a Layer to geojson.io 02m 31s
-
Rendering Map Layers Based on Rules 02m 57s
-
Creating a Layer-Definition File 01m 55s
-
Using NULL Values in PyQGIS 02m 01s
-
Using Generators for Layer Queries 01m 31s
-
Using Alpha Values to Show Data Density 03m 34s
-
Using the __geo_interface__ protocol 01m 43s
-
Getting the Output File Names from Processing Algorithms 01m 09s
-
Generating Points Along a Line 01m 43s
-
Using Expression-Based Labels 01m 36s
-
Calculating Length for all Selected Lines 01m 23s
-
Using a Different Status Bar CRS than the Map – 01m 30s
-
Using OpenStreetMap Points of Interest in QGIS 02m 07s
-
Visualizing Data in 3D with WebGL and on a Globe 05m 39s
-
Make a Globe-Like Azimuthal Orthographic Projection 02m 14s
-
Animating a Layer 03m 45s
- Title:
- Automated GIS Workflows with PyQGIS
- By:
- Joel Lawhead
- Publisher:
- Packt Publishing
- Formats:
-
- Video:
- May 2017
- Run time:
- 3 hours 11 minutes
-
Joel Lawhead
Joel Lawhead is a PMI-certified Project Management Professional (PMP), a certified Geographic Information Systems Professional, and the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for http://www.nvisionsolutions.com/, an award-winning firm specializing in geospatial technology integration and harsh-environment engineering. Joel builds geospatial systems for US government agencies, including NASA, NOAA, the US Department of Homeland Security, and the military. He also works with private organizations, including the National Oceans and Applications Research Center (NOARC) and The Ocean Cleanup. He has authored other books with Packt Publishing, including Learning Geospatial Analysis with Python, QGIS Python Programming Cookbook, and Learning Geospatial Analysis with Python, Second Edition. His cookbook recipes have been featured in two editions of the O’Reilly Python Cookbook.Joel began using Python in 1997 and combined it with geospatial software development in 2000. He is also the developer of the widely used open source Python Shapefile Library (PyShp) and maintains the geospatial technical blog, http://geospatialpython.com/, and Twitter feed, @SpatialPython, discussing the use of Python within the geospatial industry.
In 2011, Joel reverse-engineered and published the undocumented shapefile spatial indexing format and assisted fellow geospatial Python developer, Marc Pfister, in reversing the compression algorithm, allowing developers around the world to create better integrated and more robust geospatial applications involving shapefiles.
In 2002, Joel received the international Esri Special Achievement in GIS award for his work on the Real-Time Emergency Action Coordination Tool (REACT) for emergency management using geospatial analysis.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
|
|