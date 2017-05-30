Larger Cover Elasticsearch 5.x Solutions: Getting Started By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 1 hour 43 minutes Over 20 advanced videos to search, analyze, and manage data effectively with Elasticsearch 5.x About This Video Deploy and manage simple Elasticsearch nodes as well as complex cluster topologies

Write native plugins to extend the functionalities of Elasticsearch 5.x to boost your business

Write native plugins to extend the functionalities of Elasticsearch 5.x to boost your business

Packed with clear, step-by-step videos to walk you through the capabilities of Elasticsearch 5.x
In Detail
Elasticsearch is a Lucene-based distributed search server that allows users to index and search unstructured content with petabytes of data. This course is your one-stop guide to master the complete Elasticsearch ecosystem. We'll guide you what's new in Elasticsearch 5.x, showing you how to create complex queries and analytics, and perform index mapping. Right from downloading and setting up Elasticsearch to configuring it for your needs, this course goes on to give you a brief overview of the mappings and the basic operations that you can perform on your data with the help of Elasticsearch.

Getting Started
The Course Overview 02m 12s
Understanding Cluster, Node and It's Services 05m 41s
Managing Data 02m 47s
Understanding Cluster, Replication, and Sharding 02m 38s
Communicating with Elasticsearch 03m 06s

Downloading and Setting up
Downloading and Installing Elasticsearch 04m 49s
Setting Up Networking 03m 32s
Setting Up a Node 01m 21s
Setting Up Different Node Types 04m 08s
Installing and Removing Plugins 04m 14s
Changing Logging Settings 01m 35s
Setting Up a Node Via Docker 03m 05s

Managing Mappings
Using Explicit Mapping Creation 04m 27s
Mapping Base Types, Arrays, and Object 03m 20s
Mapping a Document and Using Dynamic Templates 03m 48s
Managing Nested Objects, Child Document, and Multiple Mapping 04m 58s
Mapping GeoPoint Field and GeoShape Field 03m 15s
Mapping IP Field and Attachment Field 03m 24s
Adding Metadata, Specifying Analyzer and Mapping Completion Field 05m 09s

Basic Operations
Creating, Deleting, and Opening/Closing an Index 05m 12s
Putting and Getting a Mapping 03m 17s
Reindexing, Refreshing, and Flushing 05m 31s
Force Merge and Shrinking an Index 06m 51s
Managing Index Settings and Using Index Aliases 06m 10s
Indexing and Getting a Document 04m 57s
Deleting and Updating a Document 04m 22s

By: Alberto Paro
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Formats: Video
Run time: 1 hour 43 minutes

Alberto Paro
Alberto Paro is an engineer, project manager, and software developer. He currently works as freelance trainer/consultant on big data technologies and NoSQL solutions. He loves to study emerging solutions and applications mainly related to big data processing, NoSQL, natural language processing, and neural networks. He began programming in BASIC on a Sinclair Spectrum when he was eight years old, and to date, has collected a lot of experience using different operating systems, applications, and programming languages.In 2000, he graduated in computer science engineering from Politecnico di Milano with a thesis on designing multiuser and multidevice web applications. He assisted professors at the university for about a year. He then came in contact with The Net Planet Company and loved their innovative ideas; he started working on knowledge management solutions and advanced data mining products. In summer 2014, his company was acquired by a big data technologies company, where he worked until the end of 2015 mainly using Scala and Python on state-of-the-art big data software (Spark, Akka, Cassandra, and YARN). In 2013, he started freelancing as a consultant for big data, machine learning, Elasticsearch and other NoSQL products. He has created or helped to develop big data solutions for business intelligence, financial, and banking companies all over the world. A lot of his time is spent teaching how to efficiently use big data solutions (mainly Apache Spark), NoSql datastores (Elasticsearch, HBase, and Accumulo) and related technologies (Scala, Akka, and Playframework). He is often called to present at big data or Scala events. He is an evangelist on Scala and Scala.js (the transcompiler from Scala to JavaScript).