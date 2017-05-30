See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Elasticsearch 5.x Solutions: Getting Started
By Alberto Paro
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 1 hour 43 minutes

Over 20 advanced videos to search, analyze, and manage data effectively with Elasticsearch 5.x

About This Video

  • Deploy and manage simple Elasticsearch nodes as well as complex cluster topologies
  • Write native plugins to extend the functionalities of Elasticsearch 5.x to boost your business
  • Packed with clear, step-by-step videos to walk you through the capabilities of Elasticsearch 5.x

In Detail

Elasticsearch is a Lucene-based distributed search server that allows users to index and search unstructured content with petabytes of data. This course is your one-stop guide to master the complete Elasticsearch ecosystem.

We’ll guide you what’s new in Elasticsearch 5.x, showing you how to create complex queries and analytics, and perform index mapping. Right from downloading and setting up Elasticsearch to configuring it for your needs, this course goes on to give you a brief overview of the mappings and the basic operations that you can perform on your data with the help of Elasticsearch.

