OpenCV 3 – Getting started with Image processing By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 2 hours 37 minutes Videos to help you build computer vision applications that make the most of the popular C++ library OpenCV 3

Master the fundamental concepts in computer vision and image processing

Making your applications see has never been easier with OpenCV. With it, you can teach your robot how to follow your cat, write a program to correctly identify the members of One Direction, or even help you find the right colors for your redecoration. This course provides a complete introduction to the OpenCV library and explains how to build your first computer vision program. You will be presented with a variety of computer vision algorithms and exposed to important concepts in image analysis that will enable you to build your own computer vision applications. This video helps you to get started with the library, and shows you how to install and deploy the OpenCV library to write effective computer vision applications following good programming practices. You will learn how to read and display images. It also introduces the basic OpenCV data structures. Moving on, you will see how to manipulate pixels, and how an image can be read. This section explores different methods to scan an image in order to perform an operation on each of its pixels. After that, you will find out how to process the colors of an image, where you'll be presented with various object-oriented design patterns that will help you to build better computer vision applications. This section also shows you the concept of colors in images. Finally, you'll discover how to count pixels with histograms, how to compute image histograms, and how they can be used to modify an image. This section presents different applications based on histograms so you can achieve image segmentation, object detection, and image retrieval. Playing with Images The Course Overview 03m 02s Installing the OpenCV Library 11m 52s Loading, Displaying, and Saving Images 11m 35s Exploring the cv::Mat Data Structure 08m 29s Defining Regions of Interest 04m 40s Manipulating Pixels Accessing Pixel Values 05m 48s Scanning an Image with Pointers 09m 25s Scanning an Image with Iterators 04m 52s Writing Efficient Image-Scanning Loops 03m 41s Scanning an Image with Neighbor Access 05m 21s Performing Simple Image Arithmetic 04m 46s Remapping an Image 03m 05s Processing the Colors of an Image Comparing Colors Using the Strategy Design Pattern 16m 03s Segmenting an Image with the GrabCut Algorithm 05m 50s Converting Color Representations 05m 18s Representing Colors with Hue, Saturation, and Brightness 09m 56s Counting the Pixels with Histograms Computing an Image Histogram 08m 16s Applying Look-Up Tables to Modify the Image's Appearance 04m 54s Equalizing the Image Histogram 03m 24s Backprojecting a Histogram to Detect Specific Image Content 05m 12s Using the Mean Shift Algorithm to Find an Object 05m 14s Retrieving Similar Images Using Histogram Comparison 04m 08s Counting Pixels with Integral Images 12m 21s Robert Laganiere Robert Laganiere is a professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science of the University of Ottawa, Canada. He is also a faculty member of the VIVA research lab and is the co-author of several scientific publications and patents in content based video analysis, visual surveillance, driver-assistance, object detection, and tracking. Robert authored the OpenCV2 Computer Vision Application Programming Cookbook in 2011 and co-authored Object Oriented Software Development published by McGraw Hill in 2001. He co-founded Visual Cortek in 2006, an Ottawa-based video analytics start-up that was later acquired by iwatchlife.com in 2009. He is also a consultant in computer vision and has assumed the role of Chief Scientist in a number of start-up companies such as Cognivue Corp, iWatchlife, and Tempo Analytics. Robert has a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal (1987) and MSc and PhD degrees from INRS-Telecommunications, Montreal (1996).