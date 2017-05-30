See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Go Concurrency
By Mario Castro Contreras
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes

Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go design and concurrency patterns by using TDD

About This Video

  • A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.
  • An introduction to the CSP concurrency model by explaining GoRoutines and channels.
  • Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.
  • Understand the roots of Go and idiomatic ways in which you can solve problems using it.

In Detail

Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities for creating concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications.

The focus in this course is on learning about concurrent structures and parallel execution. You will use the majority of Go primitives to write concurrent apps, and we will develop some classical design patterns with concurrent structures to maximize parallelism. Also, you will learn some typical structures with which to develop concurrent apps in Go. You will learn how a classical pattern can become more complex if you need it to work in a concurrent way; however, the idea is to understand Go concurrent primitives so that you know how to write your own concurrent design patterns by using the knowledge taken from the course.

