Larger Cover Go Concurrency By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go design and concurrency patterns by using TDD About This Video A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.

An introduction to the CSP concurrency model by explaining GoRoutines and channels.

Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.

Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities for creating concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications. The focus in this course is on learning about concurrent structures and parallel execution. You will use the majority of Go primitives to write concurrent apps, and we will develop some classical design patterns with concurrent structures to maximize parallelism. Also, you will learn some typical structures with which to develop concurrent apps in Go. You will learn how a classical pattern can become more complex if you need it to work in a concurrent way; however, the idea is to understand Go concurrent primitives so that you know how to write your own concurrent design patterns by using the knowledge taken from the course.

Introduction to Go Concurrency
The Course Overview 03m 29s
Defining Concurrency 05m 00s
Goroutines 09m 26s
Callbacks 04m 45s
Mutexes 07m 24s
Channels 14m 07s
Using It all – Concurrent Singleton 08m 57s

Barrier, Future, and Pipeline Design Patterns
Barrier Concurrency Pattern 10m 51s
Future Design Pattern 11m 27s
Pipeline Design Pattern 09m 01s

Title: Go Concurrency
By: Mario Castro Contreras
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Formats: Video
Video: Run time: 1 hour 24 minutes

Mario Castro Contreras
Mario Castro Contreras is a software engineer who has specialized in distributed systems and big data solutions. He works as a site reliability engineer, and now he is focused on containerized solutions and apps using most of the Google Cloud suite, especially Kubernetes. He has wide experience in systems and solutions integration, and he has written many scalable and reliable 12-factor apps using Go and Docker. He has designed big data architectures for financial services and media, and he has written data processing pipelines using event-driven architectures written purely in Go. He is also very active in the open source community, and you can find him on his GitHub account with the username sayden. In the past, he has also written mobile applications and backends in Java.Mario is passionate about programming languages, and he found the best balance between fun and productivity in Go; however, recently, he enjoys writing in Rust and embedded systems in C. He is also passionate about road cycling and winter sports.