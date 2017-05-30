Go Concurrency

Learn idiomatic, efficient, clean, and extensible Go design and concurrency patterns by using TDD
About This Video
A highly practical guide filled with numerous examples unleashing the power of design patterns with Go.
An introduction to the CSP concurrency model by explaining GoRoutines and channels.
Get a full explanation, including comprehensive text and examples, of all known GoF design patterns in Go.
Understand the roots of Go and idiomatic ways in which you can solve problems using it.
In Detail
Go is a multi-paradigm programming language that has built-in facilities for creating concurrent applications. Design patterns allow developers to efficiently address common problems faced during developing applications.
The focus in this course is on learning about concurrent structures and parallel execution. You will use the majority of Go primitives to write concurrent apps, and we will develop some classical design patterns with concurrent structures to maximize parallelism. Also, you will learn some typical structures with which to develop concurrent apps in Go. You will learn how a classical pattern can become more complex if you need it to work in a concurrent way; however, the idea is to understand Go concurrent primitives so that you know how to write your own concurrent design patterns by using the knowledge taken from the course.
Mario Castro Contreras is a software engineer who has specialized in distributed systems and big data solutions. He works as a site reliability engineer, and now he is focused on containerized solutions and apps using most of the Google Cloud suite, especially Kubernetes. He has wide experience in systems and solutions integration, and he has written many scalable and reliable 12-factor apps using Go and Docker. He has designed big data architectures for financial services and media, and he has written data processing pipelines using event-driven architectures written purely in Go. He is also very active in the open source community, and you can find him on his GitHub account with the username sayden. In the past, he has also written mobile applications and backends in Java.Mario is passionate about programming languages, and he found the best balance between fun and productivity in Go; however, recently, he enjoys writing in Rust and embedded systems in C. He is also passionate about road cycling and winter sports.