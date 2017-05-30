Larger Cover The Fundamentals of User Experience - a Process for Problem Solving By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 3 hours 4 minutes Get to grips about the user experience process with real-world examples About This Video Dive into the fundamentals and process of User Experience

Practical, real-world examples will help you get hands-on with User Experience Design

Practical, real-world examples will help you get hands-on with User Experience Design

We'll explore the important concepts such as Ideation, Wireframes, Prototypes, Iteration, and Testing In Detail User experience (UX) design provides a theoretical understanding of how users interact with websites. UX design is the process of enhancing user satisfaction with a product by improving the usability, accessibility, and pleasure provided in the interaction with the product. Everything humans interact with has an experience associated with it. We are now at a point in time when experience-design has suddenly exploded into the consciousness of business people and ordinary people all over the world. This breakthrough guide reveals the fundamental rules that govern how most people read and work with websites, through the process of redesigning a friendly website. You start the journey by understanding how UX came to be and where it fits into business and web development. Next, you will look at all the different components of the UX process, how they work, and what benefits they bring. Here, you will look at UX design, quantitative and qualitative observation, problem statement, ideation, brainstorming, wireframes, and prototypes. Moving on, you'll learn about UX design and Agile development, and will get an understanding of user hypothesis and testing. Finally, we'll look at the specific opportunities in UX design and how to approach the not-too-distant future. We'll also look at some example scenarios that will help you apply UX to future solutions. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction to UX Design The Course Overview 02m 54s Why UX – What Is It? Why It Matters Today? 07m 04s Types of UXers – List of Roles in UX 09m 15s UX Role in Software and Interface Design 10m 21s UX Design Process – Double Diamond Thinking UX and Design Thinking 05m 14s Human Centered Observation 05m 56s Quantitative and Qualitative Observations 05m 30s Primary Research and Secondary Research 05m 15s Insights 07m 33s Problem Statement and KPIs 04m 50s Ideation and Brainstorming 07m 43s UX Scenarios 04m 41s Wireframes and Prototypes 06m 42s Delivery Overview 03m 25s User Flow Prototypes 04m 56s Testing and Iteration 04m 27s Deploying and Scaling 05m 04s Review Total Process 05m 11s UX Design and Agile Development UX and SaaS (Software as a Service) 04m 34s Agile Development Ethos 06m 50s Agile UX and Agile Development 05m 13s User Hypothesis and Testing 07m 46s Iteration Ethos through Prototyping 10m 20s UX Design Future UX and Service Design 07m 53s UX Design and Application Development 10m 03s UX and Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality 08m 58s UX and Artificial Intelligence 06m 48s UX and Education 09m 56s Title: The Fundamentals of User Experience - a Process for Problem Solving By: Chris Becker Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 3 hours 4 minutes Chris Becker Chris R. Becker is an imaginative and creative Sr. UX Designer/ IxD / Design Thinker and Educator. A creative thinker with the ability to design across media platforms from Web to iOS and Android as well as SaaS and service design. A versatile designer and systems thinker with problem solving skills for User Experience Design, Organized and passionate with a passion for following design problems from concept to finished product. Versed in Agile product development methodologies and flexible within waterfall as well he applies LEAN UX methods to rapid prototyping, design research, and user testing for taking ideas from the drawing board to the real world. Chris also Participates in making through Fine Art & Graphic Design background which lends to a variety of creative thinking, design thinking, Human Center Design Research, User Testing, and problem-solving skills. Studies have included courses in Rapid Prototyping, Usability/ Heuristics, Human Centered Design Research, Design Thinking, Painting, Sculpture, Drawing, Print Making, Archetype, Graphic Design, Typography, Systems Theory, Media Theory, Programming, Drawing, Motion,and Art History His Specialties include: Design Thinking, User Experience Design, Information Architecture, Branding, Identity Design, Conceptual modeling, Rapid Prototyping, User Interface, Brainstorming, Product Design, Advertising, Retail Design, Interactive Art Director, Wireframes, Application GUI Design, Multimedia Presentations, Production Artist, Web Master, Social Media, UX Strategy Development.