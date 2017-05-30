See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
The Fundamentals of User Experience - a Process for Problem Solving
By Chris Becker
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 3 hours 4 minutes

Get to grips about the user experience process with real-world examples

About This Video

  • Dive into the fundamentals and process of User Experience
  • Practical, real-world examples will help you get hands-on with User Experience Design
  • We’ll explore the important concepts such as Ideation, Wireframes, Prototypes, Iteration, and Testing

In Detail

User experience (UX) design provides a theoretical understanding of how users interact with websites. UX design is the process of enhancing user satisfaction with a product by improving the usability, accessibility, and pleasure provided in the interaction with the product. Everything humans interact with has an experience associated with it. We are now at a point in time when experience-design has suddenly exploded into the consciousness of business people and ordinary people all over the world.

This breakthrough guide reveals the fundamental rules that govern how most people read and work with websites, through the process of redesigning a friendly website. You start the journey by understanding how UX came to be and where it fits into business and web development. Next, you will look at all the different components of the UX process, how they work, and what benefits they bring. Here, you will look at UX design, quantitative and qualitative observation, problem statement, ideation, brainstorming, wireframes, and prototypes.

Moving on, you’ll learn about UX design and Agile development, and will get an understanding of user hypothesis and testing. Finally, we’ll look at the specific opportunities in UX design and how to approach the not-too-distant future. We’ll also look at some example scenarios that will help you apply UX to future solutions.

