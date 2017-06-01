Solving Common Development Challenges with React Native Applications
Solutions for Handling Three Common Application Development Challenges
Publisher: Infinite Skills
Release Date: August 2017
Duration: 1 hours 56 minutes
How do I manage my layout and styles? How do I get data from a web server? How do I perform simple animations? These are three sets of challenges that face virtually every app developer today. This course will solve these challenges, making it possible for you to create your native apps in a faster and easier way. You'll learn about the React Native classes for handling style sheets, getting hardware information, and communicating with the web. You'll also explore React Native's open source ecosystem and build a simple GraphQL client, as well as examine the lesser known features of React that enable you to build sophisticated interpolations and manage animations. Learners should have basic web programming experience using JavaScript.
- Learn to build complex style sheets that work across Android and IOS - on phone or tablet
- Explore the pros and cons of working with JSON and GraphQL
- Learn how to work with flexbox layouts in React Native
- Understand how Apollo makes writing GraphQL clients easy
- Explore the animation features included in React Native
- Discover how to leverage third-party libraries
- Learn how to get hardware device information into your native application
Jonathan Lebensold co-founded Paradem, a software consultancy that builds apps for startups, NGOs, and enterprises. A web developer with 10+ years of experience, Jonathan contributes and writes about React Native, speaks about React at O'Reilly OSCON conferences, and is author of the O'Reilly title "Hands-on with React and Ruby on Rails".