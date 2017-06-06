Larger Cover Implementing and Testing Applications using Functional JavaScript By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: June 2017 Run time: 2 hours 36 minutes See how to build and test your application using functional programming About This Video Configure and structure a web application written in the functional style

Learn the ins and outs of unit testing a functional web application with popular automated testing libraries

Optimize the performance of your applications using functional programming

You will get an in-depth overview of how to handle asynchronous code with promises, generator functions, and the ES2017 async-await construct. These tools will help you set up communication with a server via an API later, when implementing a web application. Lazy evaluation will allow you to optimize performance of retrieving a collection of data, where you may need to process and retrieve just a fraction of the available elements. This powerful technique will not only allow you to write performant code, but it also makes it possible for you to handle infinite sequences. We will also implement a web application together, demonstrating the practical usage of most of the features you learned in this course, and in the previous volume of this course, Deep Dive into Functional JavaScript. You will see higher order functions, currying, partial evaluation, recursion, ES6, asynchronous code with promises and ES2017 async-await, and many more language construct and functional programming ideas in practice. While we anchor these techniques into your mind with the repeated practical usage, you will also learn about techniques to write maintainable software: test driven development, top-down design, and bottom-up design. We will use Mocha and ChaiJs to write unit tests for the functional part of the application

Bridging Functional Programming Theory and Practice
The Course Overview 04m 07s
Functors in JavaScript 08m 43s
Monads 07m 05s

Asynchronous Code and Promises in Depth
Escaping the Pyramid of Doom 09m 50s
ES6 Promises and Functional Programming 14m 10s
Asynchronous Functional Programming with ES6 Generator Functions 10m 57s
Functional Programming with Async-Await 07m 16s

Lazy Evaluation
What Is Lazy Evaluation? 10m 29s
Using ES6 Generator Functions for Evaluating Lazy Sequences 09m 21s

Implementing a Web Application Using Functional Programming
Introduction 04m 41s
Weather App 04m 22s
Application Setup 06m 05s
Bottom-Up Design Using Test Driven Development 12m 31s
Bottom-Up Design and TDD (Continued) –Parsing the Response 06m 41s
Handling Timezones 15m 19s
Getting Weather Data with Promises and Async-Await 11m 52s
Rendering the Weather App 06m 50s
Course Summary and Next Steps 05m 49s

Title: Implementing and Testing Applications using Functional JavaScript
By: Zsolt Nagy
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Formats: Video
Video: Run time: 2 hours 36 minutes

Zsolt Nagy
Zsolt Nagy is a web development team lead, mentor, and software engineer living in Berlin, Germany. As a software engineer, Zsolt continuously challenges himself to stick to the highest possible standards when improving his own knowledge. The best way of learning is to create a meaningful product on the way. Until you reach this state, the second best way of learning is to share with others what you learned and how you structure your thoughts. Zsolt is an author of the book and video course ES6 in Practice (http://www.zsoltnagy.eu/es6-in-practice), introducing you to all meaningful features of ES6. He is also an author of the book The Developer's Edge – How to Double Your Career Speed with Soft-Skills (https://leanpub.com/thedevelopersedge. Visit Zsolt's JavaScript blog on zsoltnagy.eu. Zsolt's career blog for software developers is available on www.devcareermastery.com.