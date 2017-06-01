Head First Kotlin
A Brain-Friendly Guide
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: May 2018
Pages: 600
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Learn the Kotlin programming language, and understand how to be a great Kotlin developer. Supported for the use on the Android Operating System, Kotlin is a statically-typed language runs on the Java virtual machine and can be compiled to JavaScript source code. This practical book helps you learn language fundamentals; use classes and objects including interfaces, inheritance, and delegation; and create basic Kotlin programs. You’ll also be introduced to advanced concepts such as generics and lambdas.
Why does this book look so different?
Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Kotlin uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multi-sensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.