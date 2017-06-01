Using Linux Performance Tools
Learn how to Monitor, Profile, and Trace Linux Systems and Applications
Publisher: Infinite Skills
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 1 hours 58 minutes
Move from basic Linux administration to advanced in this course that details how to monitor, profile, and trace Linux systems and applications. Linux expert Sasha Goldshtein shows you how to run basic performance checklists to get a reading of high-level system performance. You'll discover ways to diagnose specific issues such as high CPU load, excessive I/O, and slow network requests; as well as gain a solid understanding of the Linux system infrastructure that makes tracing and profiling possible. The course is designed for application developers, system administrators, and SREs with some Linux system administration experience and a basic understanding of OS concepts like threads, I/O operations, and memory.
- Master the ability to identify overloaded resources on a Linux system
- Learn about the Utilization Saturation and Errors (USE) methodology for performance investigation
- Explore Linux performance information sources such as kprobes and uprobes
- Understand how to improve CPU utilization by doing careful profiling and identifying bottlenecks
- Gain the ability to visualize stack reports using flame graphs
- Learn about tracing I/O, scheduling, and other system events using ftrace and perf tools
- Discover methods for analyzing CPU performance at the process, module, and function level
- Understand how to trace slow disk accesses and file system operations
Sasha Goldshtein is the CTO of Sela Group, a Microsoft C# MVP, an expert on Azure, and a frequent speaker at O'Reilly Media's Velocity and Fluent conferences. An internationally recognized consultant, book author, and trainer, Sasha is known for his work in Linux performance monitoring, distributed architecture, production debugging, and mobile application development. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science from The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.