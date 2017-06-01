Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Introduction

Introduction

About The Author

Chapter: Methodology

The USE Method

Linux USE Checklist

Demo - Applying USE

Types Of Performance Tools

Tracing Vs Sampling

Chapter: Linux Performance Sources

Kernel Tracepoints

Demo - Listing Tracepoints

PMU Events

Kprobes And Uprobes

Demo - Listing Probe Locations

USDT

Demo - Listing USDT Locations

Chapter: CPU Sampling With Perf

Introduction To Perf

CPU Recording With Perf

Demo - Recording CPU Activity

Top-Down And Bottom-Up Analysis

Demo - Analyzing CPU Usage

Chapter: Flame Graphs, Broken Stacks, And Missing Symbols

Reading A Flame Graph

Generating Flame Graphs From Stack Samples

Demo - Generating Flame Graphs From Perf Scripts

Broken Stacks And FPO

Getting Symbols For Managed Runtimes

Demo - Generating Flame Graphs For Java Processes

Chapter: Tracing System Events

Introduction To Ftrace And Debugfs

Tracing System Events With Trace-cmd

Demo - Tracing Process Execs

The Perf Tools Scripts

Demo - Tracing I/O Latency And File Operations

More Tracing Scenarios

Chapter: Conclusion

Objectives Review

Further Learning

Wrap-Up And Thank You

