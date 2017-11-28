Vue.js: Up and Running
Building Accessible and Performant Web Apps
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2018
Pages: 162
Get a brisk introduction to building fast, interactive single-page web applications with Vue.js, the popular JavaScript framework that organizes and simplifies web development. With this practical guide, you’ll quickly move from basics to custom components and advanced features—including JSX, the JavaScript syntax extension.
Author Callum Macrae shows you how to use the most useful libraries in the Vue ecosystem, such as vue-router for routing, vuex for state management, and vue-test-utils for testing. If you’re a frontend developer familiar with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, this book will show you how to develop a fully featured web application using Vue.
- Learn Vue.js basics, including its use of templates to display data on a page
- Set up Vue projects from scratch, or use vue-cli to set up from a template
- Create a maintainable codebase by splitting code into self-contained components
- Discover how Vue.js works with CSS to style your websites and applications
- Use render functions and JSX, rather than templates, to determine what Vue displays
- Control how code is executed and displayed with vue-router
- Manage state in one centralized place with the Vuex library
- Write unit tests to ensure your Vue components don’t break in the future