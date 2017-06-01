Books & Videos

Table of Contents

Chapter: Introduction

Welcome To The Course

01m 44s

About Andy

04m 16s

What Is Framer

03m 29s

Chapter: Getting Started

Introduction

00m 39s

The Framer Interface

07m 49s

Using The Code Editor

05m 30s

Importing Assets

03m 53s

Chapter: Working With Framer Design Tools

Introduction

00m 39s

Starting The Project

04m 7s

Stylizing The Screens

06m 51s

Adding Additional Elements

02m 35s

Adding A Map Page

02m 57s

Adding Filler Pages

03m 55s

Chapter: The Role Of Coding In Framer

Introduction

00m 34s

Swiping Between Pages

07m 1s

Controlling Page Content

04m 28s

Clicking Through Pages

06m 57s

Working With Animate Options

05m 9s

Chapter: Finalizing The Prototype Design

Introduction

00m 43s

Firming Up The Design

08m 1s

Working With Text

06m 53s

Setting Up The Targets

03m 55s

Using Headers And Footers

07m 10s

Generating The Main Navigation

04m 7s

Creating Clickable Events

02m 35s

Defining Animate Options

04m 46s

Chapter: Finishing And Exporting The Prototype

Introduction

00m 36s

Animating Text

03m 35s

Exporting The Project

05m 17s

Chapter: Final Thoughts

Conclusion

01m 11s