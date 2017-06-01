Designing Prototypes With Framer
Learn how to use Framer to Design and Code Prototypes for Web Sites and Apps
Publisher: Infinite Skills
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 2 hours 01 minutes
Watch on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now
Where's the cart? All videos are now exclusively on Safari. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
In this course, design pro Andy Anderson guides you through the basics of working with the Framer prototyping design tool. You'll download the app, explore all of its functionality, use it to design a prototype for an actual Smart Phone App, and then you'll bring that prototype to life. Along the way, you'll pick up the basics of interface design and gain hands-on experience using a very simple prototyping coding tool called CoffeeScript. There are no prerequisites for this course, just the desire to learn.
- Master the basic concepts behind designing and coding prototypes for web sites and apps
- Learn about Framer's design tools; then use them to build a visual prototype for a Smart Phone App
- Explore Framer's coding tool and use it to transform that visual prototype into a working prototype
- Discover the insider tips and shortcuts that speed up the visual prototyping process
- Understand how to export prototypes and share them with others
Instructor Andy Anderson is the author of over a dozen best-selling books on graphics and design, including the O'Reilly titles "Getting Started with Adobe InDesign CC 2015" and "Learning Lightroom 6/CC." Funny, engaging, and always on point, he's worked with Adobe tools since 1990 and has taught Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash, and Dreamweaver to thousands of happy students over the past 25 years.