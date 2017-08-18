Mobile App Development with Ionic, Revised Edition
Cross-Platform Apps with Ionic, Angular, and Cordova
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2017
Pages: 292
Learn how to build app store-ready hybrid apps with Ionic, the framework built on top of Apache Cordova (formerly PhoneGap) and Angular. This revised guide shows you how to use Ionic’s tools and services to develop apps with HTML, CSS, and TypeScript, rather than rely on platform-specific solutions found in Android, iOS, and Windows Universal.
Author Chris Griffith takes you step-by-step through Ionic’s powerful collection of UI components, and then helps you use it to build three cross-platform mobile apps. Whether you’re new to this framework or have been working with Ionic 1, this book is ideal for beginning, intermediate, and advanced web developers.