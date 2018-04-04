iOS Swift Game Development Cookbook, 3rd Edition
Simple Solutions for Game Development Problems
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 336
Ready to make amazing games for the iPhone and iPad? With Apple’s Swift programming language, it’s never been easier. This updated cookbook provides detailed recipes for managing a wide range of common iOS game-development issues, ranging from 2D and 3D math, SpriteKit, and OpenGL to augmented reality with ARKit.
You get simple, direct solutions to common problems found in iOS game programming. Need to figure out how to give objects physical motion, or want a refresher on gaming-related math problems? This book provides sample projects and straightforward answers. All you need to get started is some familiarity with iOS development in Swift.