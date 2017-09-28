Programming iOS 11
Dive Deep into Views, View Controllers, and Frameworks
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: January 2018
Pages: 1172
If you’re grounded in the basics of Swift, Xcode, and the Cocoa framework, this book provides a structured explanation of all essential real-world iOS app components. Through deep exploration and copious code examples, you’ll learn how to create views, manipulate view controllers, and add features from iOS frameworks.
- Create, arrange, draw, layer, and animate views that respond to touch
- Use view controllers to manage multiple screens of interface
- Master interface classes for scroll views, table views, text, popovers, split views, web views, and controls
- Dive into frameworks for sound, video, maps, and sensors
- Access user libraries: music, photos, contacts, and calendar
- Explore additional topics, including files, networking, and threads
Stay up-to-date on iOS 11 innovations, such as:
- Drag and drop
- Autolayout changes (including the new safe area)
- Stretchable navigation bars
- Table cell swipe buttons
- Dynamic type improvements
- Offline sound file rendering, image picker controller changes, new map annotation types, and more
All example code (now rewritten in Swift 4) is available on GitHub for you to download, study, and run.
Want to brush up on the basics? Pick up iOS 11 Programming Fundamentals with Swift to learn about Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa. Together with Programming iOS 11, you’ll gain a solid, rigorous, and practical understanding of iOS 11 development.