iOS 11 Programming Fundamentals with Swift
Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa Basics
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2017
Pages: 650
This practical book covers Swift from the ground up. This book helps readers learn about Xcode, as well as the interface, documentation, and lifecycle of a project. The book closes with with a look at Cocoa, Apple's framework for creating apps. Readers will come to understand the idiosyncrasies of the framework allows for clean, optimized programs.
- Covers Swift 4, iOS 11, and Xcode 9
- Teaches not only Swift, the underlying basis of all iOS programming but the concepts of object-oriented programming
- Completely covers Xcode, Apple's developer environment, and Cocoa, the iOS framework