iOS 11 Programming Fundamentals with Swift
Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa Basics
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: October 2017
Pages: 646
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Move into iOS development by getting a firm grasp of its fundamentals, including the Xcode 9 IDE, Cocoa Touch, and the latest version of Apple’s acclaimed programming language, Swift 4. With this thoroughly updated guide, you’ll learn the Swift language, understand Apple’s Xcode development tools, and discover the Cocoa framework.
- Explore Swift’s object-oriented concepts
- Become familiar with built-in Swift types
- Dive deep into Swift objects, protocols, and generics
- Tour the lifecycle of an Xcode project
- Learn how nibs are loaded
- Understand Cocoa’s event-driven design
- Communicate with C and Objective-C
In this edition, catch up on the latest iOS programming features.
- Multiline strings and improved dictionaries
- Object serialization
- Key paths and key–value observing
- Expanded git integration
- Code refactoring
- And more!