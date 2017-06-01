iPhone: The Missing Manual, 11th Edition
The book that should have been in the box
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 650
iOS 11 for the iPhone includes a host of exciting new features, including a revamped Control Center and all-new powers for some of your favorite apps—Siri, AirPlay 2, Maps, Photos, and Maps. You can even send payment via iMessages and type with one hand!
And the best way to learn all of these features is with iPhone: The Missing Manual—a funny, gorgeously illustrated guide to the tips, shortcuts, and workarounds that will turn you, too, into an iPhone master. This easy-to-use book will help you accomplish everything from web browsing to watching videos so you can get the most out of your iPhone.
Written by Missing Manual series creator and former New York Times columnist David Pogue, this updated guide shows you everything you need to know about the new features and user interface of iOS 11 for the iPhone.